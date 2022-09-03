Midjourney: Image made by artificial intelligence won first place in contest

A man took first place in the Colorado State Fair fine art competition using an AI-generated artwork recently. “I won first place,” said one user in a Discord post with photos of the AI-generated images.

But in the end, the victory of artificial intelligence caused controversy among professional artists and illustrators. As stated, the image was not made by a real person, but by an AI based on Midjourney, which he trained.

TL;DR — Someone entered an art competition with an AI-generated piece and won the first prize. Yeah that’s pretty fucking shitty. pic.twitter.com/vjn1IdJcsL — Genel Jumalon ✈️ Nan Desu Kan (@GenelJumalon) August 30, 2022

“Someone entered an art competition with an AI-generated piece and won first prize.”

However, the artist himself of the image made via AI believes that he did everything honestly and was directly involved in the creation of the work. He makes it very clear that he trained the artificial intelligence for more than two weeks, and he also sorted images for his training and processed the final result in Photoshop.

Although the person in charge of art considers himself right in this situation, many people and artists disagree with him. Many are saying that he misled the contestants and the jury, even though he was nominated as an author along with AI Midjourney.

Source: VICE