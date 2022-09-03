Milan x Inter Milan will have six players who will be able to go to the Cup; see the list | international football

the classic della madonnina, as the encounter between Milan and Inter is known, has another chapter marked. This Saturday, the two teams from the city of Milan face each other for the fifth round of the Serie A, at San Siro, at 13:00 (Brasília time), and the confrontation has pieces that have a chance of being in the Qatar World Cup in November.

On the side of Internazionale, the right-back Dumfries can be present in the list of Holland, as well as the midfielder Brozovic in Croatia, current runner-up. Lautaro Martínez is tipped to defend Argentina in the year in which it is one of the favorites for the title and Lukaku who, despite being out of the derby due to a thigh problem, is one of the main names of the Belgian team.

On the other hand, Milan has in its squad possible representatives of France in the World Cup. Goalkeeper Maignan, nominated for the best position award by France Football, and left-back Theo Hernandez.

Dumfries – Netherlands

Brozovic – Croatia

Lautaro Martínez – Argentina

Romelu Lukaku – Belgium (out due to thigh discomfort)

Maignan – France

Theo Hernandez – France

Milan are the reigning Serie A champions and intend to defend the title this season, but Inter started the race slightly better and, if they win the game, could momentarily take the lead.

Of the 184 times the two teams have faced each other in the competition, Inter have won 70 times while Milan have won 57 matches. In 2022, there were three games and the result was a win for each side and a draw.

Inter Milan: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko.

Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez; Bennacer, Tonali; Messiah, Diaz, Leo; Giroud.

Inter Milan: Lukaku (injured)

Milan: Ibrahimovic and Florenzi (injured)