Musk’s ex-girlfriend auctions off never-before-seen photos of him and reaches BRL 50,000

Reproduction/RR Auction – 02.09.2022 One of Elon Musk’s photos being auctioned

An ex-girlfriend of Elon Musk is auctioning off never-before-seen photos of the richest man in the world. A birthday card and necklace Musk gave her are also among the auctioned belongings. In all, the items have already reached about R$ 50 thousand.

In total, 16 never-before-seen photos are for sale on the RR Auction website. The bids are made on each photo individually, but so far, the images already total US$ 3,315, around R$ 17,000. The auction runs until September 14th, so this amount can still grow with new bids.

The photos and objects were put up for sale by Jennifer Gwynne, who dated Musk when they both attended university together, between 1994 and 1995. Some of the photos are of Musk alone, while others show him together with Jennifer and with friends and family.

In addition to the images, the billionaire’s ex-girlfriend also put up for sale a 14-karat gold necklace with a small green emerald that she received for her birthday from Musk in 1994.

“When we went to visit Elon’s mother in Toronto over Christmas break in 1994, Elon gave me the little ‘love, love, love’ note and the necklace. His mother had several of these necklaces in a box in her bedroom and Elon told me they were from his father’s emerald mine in South Africa. I’ve worn the necklace for several years, but it’s been in my jewelry box for the past 10 years (always reminding me of Elon, of course)” said Jennifer, in a statement released by the auction house. The necklace has already received 22 bids, reaching US$ 2,541, about R$ 13,000.

The note she mentions, delivered with the jewel, is also up for auction. In it, Musk wrote, “Happy birthday, Jennifer (aka love). Love, Elon.” The card has already received 13 bids, reaching US$3,853, or R$20,000.





