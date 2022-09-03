Netflix: check out what’s new in the catalog for September

Check out the schedule of movies, series, documentaries, cartoons and anime for the month of September on Netflix:
SERIES
Playing with Fire: Brazil – Season 2 (28/9)
A new group of single men and women put their emotions and desires to the test in a paradise location. Is it all worth it for the R$ 500,000 prize?
Only If It’s For Love (21/9)
Deusa and Tadeu’s band starts to be successful, but not everything is rosy. Eva just wants to be famous. The fates of these three will soon intersect.
Saint (16/9)
Two police officers (Bruno Gagliasso and Raúl Arévalo) have to work together to capture the biggest drug dealer in the world, whose face no one knows.
Cobra Kai: Season 5 (9/9)
Terry changes Cobra Kai’s system. Daniel and Johnny team up with a person from the past to face a battle that goes far beyond the mat.
Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 (16/9)
The students of Alfea must protect Solaria from powerful enemies that are supposed to be already in the school. Bloom cannot control her powers.
Dynasty: Season 5 (24/9)
Power games, sibling rivalry and unscrupulous sabotage: there’s no truce between the Colbys and the Carringtons this season.
Heartbreak High: Where Everything Happens (14/9)
Who gets who at Hartley High? It’s all on Amerie’s mural, who now has to deal with the consequences of exposing the lives of others.
The Devil in Ohio (2/9)
A psychiatrist shelters a young woman who has run away from a mysterious cult, unaware that she is putting her own life and family at risk.
Incredible Women of Bollywood: Season 2 (2/9)
In a season of new beginnings, the protagonists redefine their relationships, careers and personal goals, always maintaining good humor and friendship.
El Rey, Vicente Fernandez (14/9)
This drama series chronicles the life of ranchera music icon Vicente Fernández, from humble childhood to stardom.
Blind Marriage: After the Altar – Season 2 (9/16)
It’s time for a new group of singles and bachelors to look for love… without meeting each other in person. It will be possible?
Iron Chef Mexico (21/9)
New talents face off against three of Mexico’s best chefs in a competition for victory and the mythical machete.
The Thai Cave Rescue (23/9)
A youth soccer team is trapped in a cave in Thailand, leading to an international rescue operation. Inspired by a true story.
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6 (28/9)
Raphael Rowe, an ex-convict wrongfully convicted, continues to investigate impressive prisons in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Greece and Moldova.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8 (20/9)
In the show’s final season, Jake, Amy and the rest of the squad balance personal and professional challenges with the usual mess.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7 (30/9)
With the Waverider destroyed, the Legends are stuck in 1925 trying to save history with the help of an eccentric scientist.
FILMS
Neighbors (1/9)
After a nervous breakdown, Walter (Leandro Hassum) leaves the big city for the countryside. But noisy neighbors put an end to his dream of peace and quiet.
Blonde (28/9)
Based on the bestselling book by Joyce Carol Oates, this fictional biography of the legendary Marilyn Monroe stars Ana de Armas.
Love in Verona (1/9)
Julie fulfills her dream of traveling to Verona, where she discovers that she has to share the house she rented with a very hot stranger (Tom Hopper).
Punishers (9/16)
A popular girl and a weird new student (Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes) make a secret pact to get revenge on their enemies.
Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy (24/9)
Follow the final mission of the Elric brothers’ epic journey: face an otherworldly threat with the potential to ruin entire countries.
End of the Road (9/9)
A murder and the disappearance of a bag of money turn Brenda’s (Queen Latifah) family trip into a nightmare.
Broad Peak (14/9)
After climbing Broad Peak Mountain, Maciej Berbeka finds he hasn’t reached the summit. Twenty-five years later, he decides to go back there.
ATHENNA (23/9)
The tragic death of a young boy sparks a violent clash at the Athena Housing Complex. At the center of the chaos are the victim’s older brothers.
The Jazz Man (23/9)
From Tyler Perry, this film depicts forbidden love, family drama and 40 years of secrets and lies. All to the sound of a lot of blues.
Lou (23/9)
A retired woman trying to lead a quiet life must face the ghosts of the past after her neighbor’s daughter is kidnapped. With Jurnee Smollett and Allison Janney.
Rainbow (30/9)
Follow a teenager’s coming-of-age journey in this story loosely inspired by the book “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”.
Marighella (7/9)
In this documentary, director Isa Grinspum Ferraz portrays the life of her uncle, activist Carlos Marighella, during the 1960s, during the military dictatorship in Brazil.
Times of Peace (12/9)
A Polish immigrant arrives in post-war Brazil and needs to prove that he is not a Nazi fugitive in order to enter the country. Starring Dan Stulbach, Tony Ramos and Daniel Filho.
Alice in the Internet World (13/9)
After a computer crash, a little YouTuber girl finds herself in a digital world full of eccentric characters, like the cruel Queen of Bots.
The Invisible Man (9/14)
After escaping an abusive relationship with a tech mogul, a woman (Elisabeth Moss) finds herself pursued by an unseen entity.
Zombieland: Double Tap (9/15)
Amidst family dramas and bloody battles, the quartet of zombie hunters (Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin) is back, finding more survivors and a new kind of undead.
DOCUMENTARIES AND SPECIALS
Untold: The Regatta of the Century (6/9)
The Australia II yacht team recalls the drive, dedication and innovation that led to the historic victory in the 1983 Copa America.
GameStop vs. Wall Street (28/9)
A group of amateurs decide to come up with a plan to make a quick buck and mess up the stock market. But do they know what they’re getting into?
Indian Assassins: Diary of a Serial Killer (7/9)
The suspect in a crime is found and the case is considered closed. Until a diary suggests 13 more victims and possible acts of cannibalism.
Chef’s Table: Pizza (7/9)
Discover the best pizzas in the world, prepared by renowned chefs who put passion, creativity and dedication into every slice.
Anthrax: US Under Attack (8/9)
Days after 9/11, letters with anthrax spores cause panic and tragedy in the US. This documentary shows the investigation of the case by the FBI.
The Everest Earthquake (9/14)
After a terrible earthquake in Nepal, locals and tourists join forces to face destruction in this gripping docuseries.
The Artist of Deception (21/9)
This documentary series traces Wanna Marchi’s journey from humble beginnings to stardom and later decline.
Entergalactic (30/9)
Combining music, art and fashion, this animation follows two creative souls in search of love in New York. With Timothée Chalamet, Vanessa Hudgens and Kid Cudi.
CHILDREN AND FAMILY
Pokémon: The Chronicles of Arceus (23/9)
While investigating the legend of the mythical Pokémon Arceus, Ash, Goh and Dawn uncover a Team Galactic conspiracy that threatens the world.
My Little Pony: Leave Your Mark – Chapter 2 (26/9)
There’s something wrong with the magic of Equestria, and it’s turning Maretime Bay Day on its head! Will Zipp find out what’s going on?
Ivy and Bean: The Bathroom Ghost (2/9)
A cold fog, noisy pipes and a creepy voice coming from the drain: is the school bathroom haunted? This is a case for Ivy and Bean!
Ivy and Bean (2/9)
Bean discovers that neighbor Ivy has a knack for magic. Poor Bean’s older sister, who will now dance forever!
Ivy and Bean Join the Dance (2/9)
Ivy and Bean decide to do ballet and learn that they will have to dance in front of a huge audience. It’s time to get out!
Ada Batista, Scientist: Season 3 (12/9)
In Ada Batista’s lab, science is pure fun! She and her friends ask big questions and work together to uncover the truth about everything.
Go, Dog. Go! – Season 3 (19/9)
A new family arrives in Dogland! Tag, Scoochi and their friends show them around town and experience unforgettable adventures!
Bee and the Little Kitten (6/9)
On an enchanting magical island, Bee and her furry friend go on various adventures while working at a space temp agency.
LOL – House of Surprises (1/9)
Royal Bee surprises her friends and buys their favorite restaurant to turn it into a fun place. This project will have many twists!
Monster High: Haunted (1/9)
After hearing rumors that her old school is haunted, Spectra Vondergeist and her friends return to Monster High to unravel this spooky mystery.
Dolittle (9/14)
When Queen Victoria falls ill, the recluse Dr. Dolittle sets off on an epic journey alongside his young apprentice and his animal friends in search of a magical cure. With Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Selena Gomez, Emma Thompsom, Rami Malek and Octavia Spencer.
ANIME
Cyberpunk: Expendables (COMING SOON)
In a dystopian world filled with corruption and cybernetic implants, a street kid tries to become an edgerunner mercenary.
Drifting Home (16/9)
A group of children adrift in an abandoned building try to return home and embark on a coming of age journey.
read more about Series in iBahia.com and follow the Portal on Google News.