New DNA analysis technology solves 12th century crime

(credit: Caroline Wilkinson, Liverpool John Moores University)

In 2004, construction workers in Norwich, UK, unearthed human skeletal remains that led to a historical mystery — there were at least 17 bodies at the bottom of a medieval well. Using archaeological records, historical documents and ancient DNA, British researchers identified the individuals as a group of Ashkenazi Jews, who may have been victims of anti-Semitic violence during the 12th century. The finding, published in the journal Current Biology, sheds new light on the Jewish medical history in Europe, the researchers said.

“It’s been more than 12 years since we started investigating who these people are, and the technology has finally caught up with our ambition,” says evolutionary geneticist and corresponding author Ian Barnes of the Natural History Museum in London. “Our main job was to establish the identity of these individuals at the ethnic level.”

The dead people were found to carry some genetic disorders, which modern Ashkenazi Jews are most at risk for. Diseases that are particularly common in certain groups can arise during bottleneck events, where a rapid population decline can lead to large jumps in the number of carriers of rare mutations.

Using computer simulations, the team showed that the number of such disease mutations in the remains was similar to what they would expect if the diseases were as common then as they are now in Ashkenazi Jews. The results point to a bottleneck event that shaped the population of this modern Jewish group before the 12th century, earlier than earlier beliefs, which dated the event around 500 to 700 years ago.

Unlike other mass burial sites where bodies were placed in an orderly fashion, the skeletons in this pit were oddly positioned and mixed up, likely because they were deposited upside down shortly after death. Archaeological investigations reported six adults and 11 children at the unusual burial site.

Together, the findings suggest mass fatalities such as starvation, disease or murder. Radiocarbon dating of the skeletons dated the deaths to around the end of the 12th to the beginning of the 13th century — a period with well-documented outbreaks of anti-Semitic violence in England — leading researchers to consider the crime.

The team collected DNA from six skeletons from the pit, using a new technology that decodes millions of genetic fragments at once. The results showed that the subjects were almost certainly Ashkenazi Jews. Among them, four were close relatives, including three sisters — one aged 5 to 10, one aged 10 to 15 and a young adult. The analysis also inferred the physical traits of a 0-3 year old boy — blue eyes and red hair, the latter a trait associated with historical stereotypes of European Jews.

Surprise

“It was quite surprising that the initially unidentified remains filled in the historical gap about when certain Jewish communities formed and the origins of some genetic disorders,” says evolutionary geneticist and co-author Mark Thomas of University College London. “No one had analyzed ancient Jewish DNA before because of the bans on disturbing Jewish tombs. However, we didn’t know this until after doing the genetic analysis.”

After learning the identity of the remains, the local community organized a formal Jewish burial for the individuals. Barnes and Thomas say they still don’t know what directly caused the deaths of the 17 individuals, and it’s a puzzle that ancient DNA cannot solve. However, working with local historians, archaeologists and the community, the researchers offered new insights into the historical violence and origins of the Ashkenazi Jewish population.

“When you study ancient DNA from people who died hundreds to thousands of years ago, you often can’t work with a living community at the same time,” says Barnes. “It was very satisfying to work with this community on a story that is so important to them.”