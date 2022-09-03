New ‘Panic’ premieres in Brazil in March 2023

It’s almost a tradition that classic horror movies have a lot of movie sequels. With the movie Panic is no different, the franchise’s producers are preparing to release the sixth film of the Ghostface killer and the forecast is that the feature will hit Brazilian theaters on March 31, 2023.

Directed by: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Actress Courtney Cox who plays journalist Galle is the only one from the original franchise to participate in the new film.

The work has not yet released its official synopsis, but it is rumored that it will deal with an attempt by the survivors of the fifth film to start a new life away from the city of Woodsboro, where the murders take place.

The first film was a box office success the year it was released, in 1996. It was created by director Wes Craven, a master of horror. The series consists of five films and stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette and Drew Barrymore, it has grossed over $600 million at the worldwide box office.

The plot shows a group of young people facing a masked killer who tests their knowledge of horror movies.

Success of the 90s, Panic reaches its sixth film, scheduled for release in March 2023 (Photo: Disclosure)

Curiosity

Just like a good horror movie, screenwriter Kevin Williamson wrote Scream based on a true story. He was inspired after watching a documentary about a serial killer named Danny Rolling, known as the Gainesville Ripper. In 1990, he killed five college students in Gainesville, Fla., after breaking into their apartment.