New USB4 promises a rate of 80 Gb/s, but the name confusion continues – Tecnoblog

Announced in 2019 (but still little used), the USB4 allows data transfer at up to 40 Gb/s (gigabits per second). It’s an impressive rate, isn’t it? But it won’t stop there. Version 2.0 of the technology is on the way and should reach the speed of up to 80 Gb/s.

USB-C cable (image: Pixabay)

The announcement was made by the USB Promoter Group this week. USB4 2.0 will keep the USB-C connector, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be any structural changes. The official announcement mentions “a new physical layer architecture”.

Technical details about the new version are still scarce. But the USB Promoter Group says the new feature will take advantage of “existing 40Gb/s USB Type-C passive cables and newly defined 80Gb/s USB Type-C active cables.”

My reading of this statement is that version 2.0 of USB4 will reach up to 80 Gb/s with a new standard of active cables. Type cables have circuits at one or both ends that optimize data flow.

I think it’s unlikely that 40 Gb/s passive cables (without integrated circuits at the ends) can reach 80 Gb/s in the new version of the technology. By mentioning this type of cable, it is possible that the USB Promoter Group just wants to let you know that there will be full compatibility with current standards.

On the other hand, the statement is ambiguous, giving rise to the understanding that, even with current cables, the rate of 80 Gb/s can be reached.

For now, what we need to know is that USB4 2.0 will be able to transmit twice as much data as the current version and will improve integration with standards such as DisplayPort and PCI Express.

Technical details about the new version should be revealed at USB Developer Days 2022, an event whose American edition is scheduled for early November.

The name confusion only gets worse

I welcome the emergence of a new version of a technology when improvements are proposed. This is the case with USB4 2.0. The novelty manages to be even faster than Thunderbolt 4 (maximum rate of 40 Gb/s).

On the other hand, the confusion of USB version names seems to be endless.

It’s not an exaggeration on my part. Just to recap, when USB 3.2 was announced, USB-IF (the entity responsible for USB technical standardization) started naming versions 3.0 and 3.1 as USB 3.2 Gen 1 and USB 3.2 Gen 2. It looked like this:

USB 3.0: USB 3.2 Gen 1

USB 3.2 Gen 1 USB 3.1: USB 3.2 Gen 2

USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB 3.2: USB 3.2 Gen 2×2

When USB4 was revealed (yes, all together), the expectation was that this confusion would begin to subside. But lo and behold, a new version is announced. For the simplification logic to be maintained, the novelty should be baptized as USB5. But someone had the excellent idea to complicate everything and go for a USB4 version 2.0.

Patience.