New USB4 version 2.0 standard would be one more reason for iPhone to adopt USB-C port » iPhone Blog

O USB Promoter Group this week released the specifications for the USB4 standard version 2.0.

What does he bring again? he will be able to transmit data to 80 Gbps via USB-C ports. That’s twice what the fast doors do today Thunderbolt 4 of the latest Macs and iPads.

This could be one more reason for Apple to adopt the USB-C connector on iPhone and avoid problems with legislation around the world.

higher speed

Current Macs and iPad Pros use Thunderbolt 4 on their USB-C ports thanks to the M1 and M2 chip families.

An upgrade implies greater data transmission or even being able to use higher resolution screens, as USB4 version 2.0 prepares for the most modern specifications of DisplayPort ports.

To understand how much this leaves the current Lightning outdated, iPhones today still use USB 2.0 speeds (480Mbps/60MBps) for cabled data transmission.

If the iPhone adopted this new standard, it would speed up the speed for local backups and data transfer, in addition to allowing the device to be connected to more modern monitors.

The question that remains is: people still use the cable to transfer data?

In recent years Apple has made the iPhone less and less dependent on a computer, to the point where there are users who simply don’t have a PC.

So, it’s possible that such a big speed gain wouldn’t change the lives of most users that much.

At the same time, the door Lightning seems to have its days numbered. Regulatory bodies in various parts of the world (including Brazil) already want to standardize cell phone connectors to USB-C, which will prevent iPhones with proprietary ports from being sold.

In 2022, Lightning completed 10 years of existence, after being introduced on the iPhone 5. Since then, it hasn’t evolved much.

It seems that the time has come for this pattern to change or evolve. And USB4/2 can give that change a little push.

That’s if the iPhones of the next few years don’t eliminate any connector for good…