Neymar starts on the bench and sees Mbappé and Messi solve the game for PSG

With Neymar starting the game on the bench, PSG counted on Mbappé and Messi to beat Nantes 3-0 with ease and regain the lead of the French Championship. Great highlights of the match, the French number 7 scored two goals and the Argentine gave two assists. Nuno Mendes scored the third of the leaders of the competition.

The victory for the sixth round takes the Parisians to 16 points, back to the leadership of Ligue 1. With the same score, Olympique de Marseille is in second place by goal difference.

disputed start

The match started off at the Stade de la Beaujoire: PSG was dominant on the field, and Nantes scared on the counterattack. The Parisians almost scored with Danilo and Marquinhos, and the hosts took danger with Moutoussamy and Fábio.

Assist by Messi, goal by Mbappé

PSG’s technical superiority didn’t take long to turn into an advantage on the scoreboard – and it wouldn’t be with different protagonists: Messi received through the middle, took off, called the mark for himself and rolled to Mbappé. Shirt 7 dominated from the edge of the area, hit a plate and hit Lafont’s angle. A beautiful goal by Galtier’s team.

Brazilian expelled

If facing the best team in France and with a partial defeat on the scoreboard would already be a difficult task for Nantes, the Brazilian Fábio tried to make the mission almost impossible for the hosts: in the 23rd minute, he hit Vitinha with his high foot in an entry cart, and received the straight red card. The Portuguese midfielder felt the blow and had to be replaced, giving way to compatriot Renato Sanches.

Messi and Mbappé enter the scene again

At the start of the final stage, in the eighth minute, those responsible for the first goal led PSG to the second: Mbappé was triggered in the middle, he played for Messi, who did not reach the first goal, sought the ball through the back line and rolled towards the entrance of the area. , where the Frenchman completed first to the back of the goal. After the VAR reviewed whether shirt 7 was offside at the start of the play, the goal was confirmed.

PSG keeps pace and Nuno Mendes closes the account

Even with the numerical advantage and the score, PSG continued to print the offensive rhythm against the hosts. At 22, after a quick move on the right, Hakimi crossed, Neymar finished on the post and, on the left, Nuno Mendes kicked hard to complete it to the net.

Neymar on the bench

With an important midweek game for the Champions League, PSG started the match with Neymar on the bench, as well as Sergio Ramos. Both entered the field in the 17th minute of the second half. With the game already resolved, they played discreetly at Nantes’ home.

Commitments in Europe

The two teams return to the field midweek for their respective European competitions. For the Champions League, Paris face Juventus in the Parc des Princes, at 16:00 (Brasília time) on Tuesday (6). On Thursday (8), Nantes host Olympiacos.