Nokia X30 5G and G60 5G arrive with a focus on sustainability – All in Technology

HMD Global made official this Thursday (01) the new Nokia X30 5G and Nokia G60 5G. The devices aim at sustainability using a construction with recyclable materials. As a result, the company aims to reduce e-waste.

Nokia X30 5G

The Nokia X30 5G is built around a metal frame made from 100% recycled aluminum and a plastic back made from 65% recycled material. Interestingly, even the retail box is made up of 70% recycled and FSC-certified paper. However, the model does not have a charger in the box.

About other features, Nokia X30 5G features a 6.43″ FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 695 chip combined with 6/128GB and 8/256GB of RAM and storage. The model also comes out of the box with Android 12 and the company guarantees up to 3 years of updates.

For photos, the smartphone features a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 13MP ultrawide camera and a 16MP selfie camera. In addition, it includes a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Nokia G60 5G

The Nokia G60 5G is also built with recyclable materials. After all, 100% of the plastic back and 60% of the plastic frame is recycled. The device also has the promise of 3 years of upgrades like the X30 5. In addition, it includes a 6.58″ FHD+ LCD panel that supports 120Hz refresh rate.

In hardware, the company kept the Snapdragon 695 from the above model, but downgraded the memory configurations to 4/64GB, 4/128GB and 6/128GB. It also features a 50MP main camera without OIS, a 5MP ultrawide sensor, a depth lens and an 8MP selfie camera. In addition, the 4,500mAh battery supports 20W fast charging.

Availability and price

The Nokia X30 5G is now available in Europe for 530 Euros. On the other hand, the most basic Nokia G60 5G costs 320 Euros (about R$1653).