Now ex-Flamengo, Lázaro sends a message to Almería fans

Cria do Ninho will play in the Spanish Championship in the 2022/23 season

Last Thursday (01), Lázaro said goodbye to Flamengo to defend Almería (ESP). Cria do Ninho was hired for around 7 million euros, approximately R$ 36.5 million, with the Spanish team acquiring 70% of the athlete’s economic rights. Recently hired to play for the new team, the attacking midfielder sent a message to the new club through social media.

Soon after the signing of the contract and the agreement signed between the parties, Almeria soon promoted Lázaro’s announcement on the club’s official profile on Twitter. With that, the Cria do Ninho made a point of thanking and showed great happiness in playing for the Spanish team: “Let’s go Almeria! happy to be part of this great team”, declared the striker, which in Portuguese has the following translation: “Vamos Almería! Happy to be part of this great team.”

Let’s go Almeria! happy to be part of this great team 🔴⚪️💫⚽️ https://t.co/RHmKRUQN0l — Lazarus (@Lazarovini10) September 2, 2022

With all the formalities defined, the expectation is that Lázaro will leave this Friday (02) for Spain, to be officially presented by Almería. As mentioned, with the sale, Flamengo received around 7 million euros, approximately R$ 36.5 million.

It is worth noting that the amount that Flamengo will receive for the negotiation of Lázaro may increase. That’s because, if Cria do Ninho plays 25 matches as a starter, Rubro-Negro receives a bonus of 750 thousand euros, about R$ 3.9 million.

In the 2022 season, Lázaro appeared as a pleasant surprise in the Flamengo squad. In all, the attacking midfielder played 45 games and spent 1735 minutes on the field. As part of Mengo’s ‘alternative’ team in the Brasileirão, Cria do Ninho ended his spell at Fla with seven assists and eight goals scored.

With the numbers in his favor, Lázaro was the under-23 athlete with the most goals and assists in 2022 (at the moment). Now, without the attacking midfielder, Flamengo counts on the attack with Gabigol, Pedro, Marinho, Everton Cebolinha and Bruno Henrique in the red-black squad.