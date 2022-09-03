Olivia Wilde struggled with oral sex in Don’t Worry Honey

Don’t Worry, Darling hasn’t even debuted and is already at the center of controversy. After the clash between Olivia Wilde and Shia LaBeouf and the disparity in the salaries of Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, the film was once again the target of criticism. The reason? The sex scenes! The director herself had to defend the erotic moments of the plot.

The first trailer for Don’t Worry Honey broke the internet with Harry Styles’ oral sex scene in Florence Pugh. However, the preview plans involved a lot more provocative moments. But to director Olivia Wilde’s displeasure, the Motion Picture Association of America clouded her vision.

In an interview with the Associated Press, the director of the new film gave more details about the behind-the-scenes of the teaser. “We need to get a lot out of the trailer,” Olivia Wilde said when asked about including a sexual act in the preview. “The MPAA hit me hard. And in the trailer, at the last second, I had to cut some scenes, which I was upset about. I thought they increased the quality.”

However, the 38-year-old filmmaker knows the reason for the censorship of the North American association. “Of course, we still live in a really puritanical society. I think the lack of eroticism in American cinema is something new. So when it comes to female pleasure, it’s something we don’t see very often, unless you’re talking about queer cinema.”

During the chat with AP, Olivia said, “People are already upset with me because of the sex.” But Don’t Worry director Darling has a caveat. “I think it’s a testament to the film. We want to be provocative. The idea is not to make you feel safe.”

Don’t Worry Honey Synopsis

In the plot, which takes place in the 1950s, Alice (Florence Pugh) lives with her husband Jack (Harry Styles) in a condominium where his partners live. Women must maintain a secluded routine in place. While the men work at Projeto Vitória, a utopian city capable of changing the world, the protagonist and her colleagues participate in dance classes, clean the house and prepare parties for the other residents of the neighborhood similar to the city of WandaVision (2021).

However, during the story, one of the women questions the true purpose of the secret project. What they don’t expect is a triggering of negative consequences. Secrets start to appear, people disappear out of nowhere, and the perfect life doesn’t seem to be true anymore.

The new film also features Asif Ali, Chris Pine, Douglas Smith, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Monroe Cline, Natasha Kalimada, Nick Kroll and director Olivia Wilfe herself. Don’t Worry Darling premieres on September 22 in theaters. Watch the controversial trailer below: