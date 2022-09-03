One of the greatest love stories of all time, with Keira Knightley and Jude Law, is on Netflix

“Anna Karenina” (or “Karyenina”, depending on the translation), by Russian novelist Leo Tolstoy (1828-1910), is certainly the saddest love story of all time. The fictional affair between the protagonist, Anna Karenina, wife of Alieksiéi Karenin, high commissioner of Tsar Alexander II, with Count Vronsky, a cavalry officer, was a scandal among the aristocracy of imperial Russia. Anna asks for a divorce, does everything to persuade her husband who now represents a barrier to her happiness, but Karenin, in addition to not acquiescing, still prevents her from seeing her son. The marriage, of course, ends anyway, as well as the extramarital romance and the end of the anti-heroine is the worst possible. All love stories carry within them the sign of tragedy and, if they do not fall into it, it is only because the nobility of the most human of feelings imposes itself on the barbarity of instincts. With occasional variations, the plot is always the same: two people meet in a certain, somewhat mysterious circumstance of life, share dreams, discover common interests, fall in love. As there is nothing in life that proves to be inescapably accurate, with no room for transformation, no one is surprised if, some time later, all the feeling that had united two individuals who were completely different from each other, apparently indelible, fades away, and what was announced as love is left behind. swallowed by the whirlwind of sudden disinterest, fed in turn by the fury of implacable desire, which cools but never goes out.

It is not by chance that it was screened five times, between 1935 and 2012 — not to mention one more, the first, in 1927, still in silent films, when the role of the anti-heroine was defended by none other than the diva Greta Garbo (1905). -1990) —, Tolstoy’s text has the power to enchant more hundreds of generations for eternity thanks to the perenniality of the subject it comprises, to the power of the message and, evidently, to the style of the Russian master. Joe Wright takes on the challenge of fleshing out one of the most disturbing tales of marital infidelity in history — even if it slips into aesthetically questionable stylistic choices — and makes his portrayal of “Anna Karenina,” the latest film version of the book, a hit. in the mountain of platitudes that the film industry dumps on audiences from time to time.

Wright turns Tom Stoppard’s script into a merry-go-round of flashy appearances, all headed directly or indirectly by Keira Knightley, his third-time leading lady. Knightley has a good command of the character, especially in the Karenina lighting used by the director in the opening of the feature, which, as anyone who has read one of Tolstoy’s masterpieces knows, refers to the disastrous event that takes place in a railway station. I can’t imagine what went through Wright’s mind when he preferred to focus the narrative on real theater, a risky move whose somewhat claustrophobic aspect does not allow it to fully function. What the director intended with the toy train to permeate certain parts of the narrative is also left in the air; I take it for granted that he wanted to draw some parallel between the fantasy world inhabited by the girl and the harshness of life like her, going back, obviously, to the tragic way in which Karenina’s saga ends. In addition to sounding like laziness, the expedient doesn’t even come close to expressing the drama that the author wanted to allude to. Russia at the end of the 19th century was a place with little affection for subtleties of this order, let alone involving women, who are still openly neglected in those parts.

Wright’s work has commendable aspects. In addition to the commented costume by Jacqueline Durran, which deserved the Oscar in the category, the male performances stand out in a conjuncture designed to exalt compositions by women. There could be no one better than Aaron Taylor-Johnson to embody the cold beauty of Count Vronsky, with whom Karenina falls in love, tries to leave her husband — played here by a Jude Law so suitably circumspect he seems to have stepped into some time machine and won. good twenty years — and it gets worse. Taylor-Johnson’s performance rivals Knightley’s, largely because of the very close-ups in which her pair of strikingly blue eyes sparkle as she lands on the new conquest. Like a beast that hypnotizes its prey before devouring it, or a fallen angel that drags the most vulnerable souls to perdition.

Movie: Anna Karenina

Direction: Joe Wright

Year: 2012

Genres: Drama romance

Note: 8/10