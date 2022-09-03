OnlyFans content creators earned almost BRL 21 billion in 2021 | Technology

The company reported that it had a revenue of US$ 932 million (about R$ 4.8 billion) last year.

Content creators, on the other hand, collect almost US$ 4 billion (approximately R$ 21 billion)which represents a growth of 115% when compared to the previous year.

OnlyFans made more profits in 2021

There was also significant growth in profits, from US$ 61 million (almost R$ 320 million) in 2020 to US$ 433 million (about R$ 2.2 billion) in 2021.

“We are empowering creators to monetize their content and have real control over it. Our unwavering commitment to our creators has driven our success over the past 12 months,” said Amrapali Gan, CEO of OnlyFans.

Based in London, OnlyFans was created in 2016 and has just over two million active users. The platform allows its users to share exclusive content for a monthly fee or individual sale.

Although it is well known for its adult content, there are those who use OnlyFans for other purposes, such as teaching or promoting works – this is the case for some music and movie celebrities.

Can you make money on OnlyFans?