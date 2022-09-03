Palmeiras finalizes preparation to face Red Bull Bragantino; see probable lineup

O palm trees returned to the Football Academy this Friday morning and made the last adjustments for the confrontation with Red Bull Bragantino, valid for the 25th round of the Brazilian championship. With embezzlement and returns, coach Abel Ferreira will make changes to the starting lineup.

With an ankle sprain suffered last Tuesday, against Athletico-PR, at Arena da Baixada, midfielder Raphael Veiga is missing for this weekend’s duel. The midfielder followed treatment with the Palmeirense medical department, and the club did not disclose the player’s return deadline. In addition to him, midfielder Jailson is still recovering from an injury to his right knee and has worked on the inside and on the field of the training center.

Without Raphael Veiga, the attacking midfielder Bruno Tabata should gain an opportunity in midfield. Besides him, Verdão has the return of Danilo and Gustavo Scarpa to face Red Bull Bragantino. Both served suspension and were left out in the defeat to Athletico-PR, for the first leg of the Libertadores semifinal.

In this Friday’s activity, the Palmeiras squad did game building work and perfected finishing. After a recreational activity, some players still practiced free kicks and penalties.

With the changes in relation to the duel with Hurricane, a probable Palmeiras has: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Bruno Tabata; Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu and Rony.

Palmeiras will face Red Bull Bragantino this Saturday night, at 7 pm (Brasilia time), at Nabi Abi Chedid, in Bragança Paulista. Leader of the Brasileirão with 50 points, Verdão has seven ahead of Flamengo, which appears in second place.

A new month with a new poll! ⚽️ It’s time to see the candidates for the most beautiful goal of August ⤵️#AvantiPalestra pic.twitter.com/rHpCh3Qn39 — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) September 1, 2022

