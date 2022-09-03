Palmeiras has absences for today’s game in the Brasileirão; see the casualties

Credit: Cesar Greco – Ag. palm trees

After the setback against Athletico in the middle of the week for Liberta, Palmeiras return to the field this Saturday (03), at 19 pm (GMT), against Red Bull Bragantino, at Nabi Abi Chedid, in a confrontation of the 25th round of the national competition. . Without winning for two games in the competition, Abel Ferreira’s team wants to resume the trails of victories to avoid the approach of competitors.

In the São Paulo clash, the Portuguese coach won a problem. Midfielder Raphael Veiga had a sprained ankle and should be out in the coming weeks, being also absent in Libertadores. In addition to him, steering wheel Jailson is also low and only returns at the end of the season.

On the other hand, Gustavo Scarpa and Danilo, who were suspended in the Libertadores game, are available again to coach Abel Ferreira, who should not spare holders in Bragança. The Palestinian team returns to the field for the South American tournament next Tuesday, with the mission of overcoming Athletico by two goals.

DATA SHEET: RED BULL BRAGANTINO x PALMEIRAS

Date and time: September 03 – 19:00 (from Brasilia)

Location: Nabi Abi Chedid – Bragança Paulista – São Paulo

Reason: Brasileirão – 25th round

BRAGANTINO RED BULL: Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Nathan and Luan Cândido; Raul, Lucas Evangelista and Hyoran; Artur, Helinho and Alerrandro. Technician: Maurício Barbieri.

PALM TREES: Weverton; Mayke), Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael Gustavo Scarpa; Tabata, Dudu and Ron. Technician: Abel Ferreira.