Palmeiras works to recover Veiga until the semi of Libertadores | palm trees

Palmeiras performs a special job seeking to recover Raphael Veiga for the match against Athletico, next Tuesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), at Allianz Parque, for the Libertadores da América semifinal.

Veiga suffered a sprained right ankle at the start of the second half of the match at Arena da Baixada. The steering wheel Hugo Moura, from the team from Paraná, fell on top of the Palmeiras midfielder’s foot.

Raphael Veiga, Palmeiras midfielder

Veiga was replaced by Bruno Tabata, who should also play against Bragantino, this Saturday, at 7 pm, in Bragança Paulista, for the Brasileirão.

Raphael Veiga started the treatment while still on the bench at Arena da Baixada, leaving the stadium with a boot protecting his right ankle.

The injury is the midfielder’s second of the season. In June, he missed five games and spent exactly 20 days in the medical department after a muscle problem in his right thigh.

The midfielder will undergo intensive treatment until next Tuesday. Therefore, his absence against Bragantino is certain. The intention of the Health and Performance Nucleus of Verdão is to leave the player with conditions to play at least one time in the decisive duel for Libertadores.

Raphael Veiga leaves Arena da Baixada with boots on his right ankle

After the Libertadores semifinal, Palmeiras will have the Brasileirão sequence, with games also in the middle of the week, until the final of the South American tournament, scheduled for October 29, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. There is an understanding that the effort is valid to have Veiga in the decisive duel against Athletico.

If Veiga can’t play, Abel Ferreira should opt for Bruno Tabata to join the team, using Gustavo Scarpa more centrally. Another alternative will be the maintenance of the holders who played in Arena da Baixada and the simple exchange of Veiga for Scarpa.

The first match, played in Curitiba, ended with a victory for Hurricane. Palmeiras need to win by at least one goal difference, regardless of the score, to take the decision to penalties. In case of victory by two or more goals advantage, Verdão guarantees the direct classification.

