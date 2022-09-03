Palpitão Combate: Gane is unanimous in the UFC debut in Paris | combat

The UFC opens in Paris this Saturday and the main event is set to be a party for the local crowd. Frenchman Ciryl Gane is a huge favorite against New Zealander Tai Tuivasa. Even though it’s a fight between heavyweights, where a clean hit causes many upsets, Gane was chosen to win the confrontation by all 10 participants of the Combat hunch this week.

Benoit St. Denis, Ciryl Gane and Robert Whittaker are favorites in the UFC in Paris — Photo: Infoesporte

In the co-main event, former champion Robert Whittaker is also a huge favorite against Italian Marvin Vettori. The only Brazilian on the card, Gabriel “Fly” Miranda is an underdog against Frenchman Benoit St. Dennis.

Every journalist’s guess

Gane x Tuivasa Whittaker x Vettoti Di Chirico vs Kopylov Haqparast vs Makdessi Jourdain x Wood St. Denis x Miranda
Adriano Albuquerque gain Whittaker Di Chirico Haqparast jourdain St. denis
Bernardo Edler gain Whittaker Di Chirico Haqparast jourdain Miranda
Felipe Braga gain Whittaker Kopylov Haqparast Wood St. denis
Gleidson Venga gain Whittaker Kopylov Haqparast Wood St. denis
Klima Pessanha gain Vettori Kopylov Haqparast Wood St. denis
Luciano Andrade gain Whittaker Di Chirico Haqparast jourdain St. denis
Marcelo Russio gain Whittaker Di Chirico Haqparast jourdain St. denis
Marcos Luca Valentim gain Whittaker Kopylov Haqparast Wood St. denis
Rômulo Sardinha gain Whittaker Kopylov Haqparast jourdain Miranda
Zeca Azevedo gain Vettori Di Chirico Makdessi jourdain St. denis

UFC Gane x Tuivasa service

This Saturday, the Combat broadcasts UFC Gane x Tuivasa live and exclusively from 1:15 pm (Brasilia time). O combat.com broadcasts “Aquecimento Combate” and the first two fights from 1:05 pm, as well as the Combat YouTube. The website follows the event in real time.

Caetano Camargo is the only one to score a victory for Leon Edwards

the editor Caetano Camargo he was the only one who scored Leon Edwards’ victory over Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 278. Thanks to that, he received bonuses and had the highest score of the round, with 5 points.

