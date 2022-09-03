PicPay’s loss in the first half is R$ 663 million, almost double that of a year ago

Once again, the PicPay superapp recorded an increase in expenses well above the increase in revenues – which was large, by the way. As a result, the semi-annual result of the fintech of the J&F group (holding of the Batista family, which also owns Banco Original) was again in the red, at R$ 663.2 million. The villains of the expenses were higher expenses with personnel and with advertising and marketing.

PicPay, however, maintains that it is just an accounting effect: excluding extraordinary events, the loss persists, but would be 25% lower (and not 88% higher) than in the same period last year.

Through a note sent to Fintechs Brasil, PicPay states that until September of last year, marketing and promotional expenses related to the “PicPay” brand were fully funded and accounted for at J&F.

“Such expenses started to be defrayed and recognized directly in PicPay’s balance sheet at the end of September 2021. For the purposes of the same comparison basis, considering these same marketing and promotions expenses directly in PicPay’s balance sheet in the first half of 2021, they fell 20% compared to the first half of 2022, and consequently when we compare the loss of the first half of 2022 at the base table, we observe a drop of around 25% compared to the first half of last year”.

And, although the fintech says it has been reducing losses “quarter by quarter” since the last of last year, this number is impossible to prove, as PicPay only discloses half-yearly results, according to Central Bank and National Monetary Council rules. . Based on these statements, and in the usual comparison – a 12-month window – the current loss almost doubled compared to the BRL 354 million in the first half of 2021.

In the entire last year, PicPay had a loss of R$ 1.9 billion, more than double the R$ 803.7 million of the previous year. In March, the director of investor relations at PicPay, André Cazotto, had told the portal that they would reduce marketing expenses in order to achieve greater profitability.

Once again, fintech shows confidence that it will turn this game around. “PicPay has focused on the growth strategy with efficiency and rationalization of investments”, he said in a note sent to Fintechs Brasil. Meanwhile, it received a little help from the unfavorable scenario for the IPO – a project that was announced last year.

Growth

According to a report accompanying PicPay’s financial statements, the number of registered users increased by 29%, to 71.2 million at the end of the first half of 2022; The number of monthly active users (who opened the app or had an account balance in June 2022) grew by 95%, from 16.4 million in June 2021 to 32.1 million in June 2022.

The total volume of payments (TPV) totaled BRL 85.7 billion in the first half of 2022 compared to BRL 30.9 billion in the first half of 2021, an expansion of 177%; total revenue reached BRL 1.3 million compared to BRL 358 million in the first half of 2021. Financial intermediation revenues expanded approximately four times in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year, totaling BRL 849 million , and revenues from services rendered grew more than three times in the period compared to the first half of 2021, reaching R$ 481.8 million.

PicPay also says that since the last quarter of last year it has been rationalizing investments in marketing, sales and new customer acquisition, in addition to other lines, delivering already significant reductions in costs and also in the company’s loss since the last quarter of the year. past. “We are benefiting from the gigantic scale that we have built over the last few years and also from the expansion of our ecosystem, which makes it easier to maintain the growth strategy through the cross sell of new products (such as cards, loans, pix, insurance, crypto, affiliates, among others) without the need to increase brand investments or customer acquisition”.

Bank or fintech?

The group asked and obtained, in June, approval from the Central Bank (BC) to change the name of Banco Original do Agronegócio to PicPay Bank, as reported here.

At the time, he said that with this banking license, he would be able to unlock a good part of the amount deposited in an account for the operation. Fintech ended last year with R$6.3 billion in its account and in June it had R$8 billion.

On its balance sheet, PicPay Bank reported that it has started issuing bank deposit certificates (CDB) to PicPay users, based on balances recorded in prepaid payment accounts. The total of deposits migrated from PicPay to PicPay Bank until August 25 was BRL 7.7 million. But, despite this “migration”, PicPay says that “for now”, nothing changes in the configuration of the two licenses, which will operate in parallel.

Banco Original do Agronegócio went from being a directly controlled institution to being indirectly controlled, coming under the PicPay holding. The change is part of a corporate reorganization of the Original conglomerate, controlled by J&F. In other words, the fintech now has a financial institution under its structure, in addition to its own payment institution (IP) issuing electronic money.