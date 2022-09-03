Police arrest man who stole plane in US and threatened to throw him in hypermarket – News

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office in the state of Mississippi confirmed that the man who had stolen a small plane early Saturday morning and threatened to throw him over a hypermarket was detained after landing the aircraft in a rural area.

The aircraft, a twin-engine Beech C90A King Air, was flown by a man who was an employee at the city’s regional airport, from where he took it.

Cory Patterson, 32, even posted an apology on Facebook while it was on air.

“Sorry everyone. I never really meant to hurt anyone. I love my parents and my sister, this is not your fault. Goodbye,” he wrote.

“Thankful that the situation was resolved and that no one was hurt. Thanks most of all to the local, state and federal authorities who have handled this situation with extreme professionalism,” Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves tweeted.

In a statement, the Tupelo Police Department said the pilot made contact with local authorities around 5 am (7 am GMT) and threatened to crash the plane over a Walmart hypermarket store. Two units in the region were emptied.

The aircraft remained in the air for about five hours, until it landed in a field southwest of the city of Ashland.



