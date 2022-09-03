POST-HOLIDAY RENTRÉE AND MANY NEWS IN CINEMAS

In September, UCI Cinemas presents a diversified poster with all kinds of films, which you cannot miss.

For this return to theaters, after the summer holidays, UCI Cinemas has improved the cinematographic selection, to provide its viewers with a varied experience, marked by unique and sensational premieres of all genres and alternative content.

To start the month by promoting family unity, on September 1st, the film “The beast”, telling the story of a doctor who travels with his two daughters to a reservation in South Africa and who end up fighting for their survival, while being chased by a lion.

Also on the first day of the month, it will premiere “the wild girl”, the mystery drama based on the book “There Where the Wind Cries”, by Delia Owens, and which features Daisy-Edgar-Jones (Kya) as the main character. The film portrays the life of a girl abandoned during her childhood and marginalized by the North Carolina community, being known as the “Swamp Girl”. As the story unfolds, the mysteries of the swamp are revealed.

“Digimon Adventure: The Last Kizuna Evolution (2020)”, arrives on September 8th in movie theaters promising adventure, fantasy and action. After Matt and his friends realize that their relationship with their respective Digimon is threatened, the Japanese film explores the bond that unites these friends.

On September 15th, the romantic comedy “Ticket to Paradise”, a film with Julia Roberts and George Clooney as protagonists of the plot. After learning that their daughter Lily is getting married in Bali, the two divorced parents travel to the paradise destination, with the purpose of sabotaging their daughter’s marriage.

Still on the 15th of September, it will be on display “The Minamata Photographer (2020)”, bringing drama and history to the rooms of UCI Cinemas. Depicting the aftermath of World War II, the film tells the story of W. Eugene Smith, embodied by Johnny Deep, who rose to fame photographing the front lines of the war, and who is contacted years later to document a product-related scandal. chemists in Minamata, Japan.

On September 22, UCI Cinemas presents “Wind Debris”, a Portuguese drama that recounts a pagan tradition in a village in the interior of Portugal, leaving painful injuries to a group of young people and persecuting them 25 years later. On the same day there is another premiere, the drama “Não Te Preocupes, Querida”, portraying an experimental city built in 1950 for those who work at the Vitória Project and their families. The life that Alice and Jack, Shelley and Frank and the rest of the couples lead is perfect, until it isn’t. The film exposes the existing cracks in this city and, consequently, in their lives.

To close the poster, UCI Cinemas presents three premieres on September 29: a horror film and two dramas.

The film “Smile” promises to terrify viewers with the frightening and inexplicable moments in Dr. Rose Cotter. As terror grips Rose, she is forced to face the past in order to survive in the present.

“Never Nothing Happened (2021)”, the Portuguese drama that recounts the daily dramas of Pedro, Maria and Paulo, represented by Miguel Amorim, Alba Batista and Bernardo Pedro Faria, and which describes the adventures that call into question Pedro’s loyalty to his two friends.

In addition to “Never Nothing Happened (2021)” will be displayed “1618 (2021)”, a historical drama that portrays Visitor Sebastião Noronha in his persecution of Jews, in Porto, while merchant António Álvares tries to protect his family and community.

For lovers of alternative content, September 14th is reserved for “Modigliani – The Cursed Painter”, portraying the artistic life of the Italian Amadeo Modigliani, a great icon of world art.

Bringing authenticity directly to the rooms of UCI Cinemas, “Madame Butterfly”, directed/directed by Moshe Leiser and Patrice Caurier will be on display on September 27th, promising opera and art in the mix.

On September 28, the documentary “Tutankhamun – The Last Exhibition”, offering viewers the opportunity to get to know the Pharaoh and some of his treasures, many of them revealed through the photographic work of Sandro Vannini, one of the most prolific photographers of Tutankhamun’s treasures.

Article by New Men