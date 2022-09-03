Producer reveals the controversial reason for Patrick Dempsey’s departure from the series ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

In an article published by The Hollywood Reporterthe producer Lynette Rice broke the silence and revealed the real reason for leaving Patrick Dempsey, who played Dr. Derek Shepherd in the series’ 11th seasonGrey’s Anatomy‘.

“There was a problem behind the scenes. It wasn’t anything sexual, but he was terrorizing the show’s backstage. Some cast members had developed PTSD from him. He had great power backstage where he could stop filming and intimidate people. The broadcaster and the studio had to come and talk to him.”

he completes, “I think he was tired of the show. He didn’t like the inconvenience of showing up every day and having to work. He and Shonda [Rhimes] they couldn’t stand each other. There were a few times when Ellen [Pompeo] I was frustrated with Patrick. It was very important to her that things were fair. She didn’t like it when he complained about working too hard when she had twice as many scenes to shoot.”

According to TVLine, Ellen Pompeo will have his participation reduced in the 19th season – a result of his new contract to return to production.

The website claims that the actress will appear in “limited character” in just 8 episodes. This represents less than half of the episodes produced for the next cycle – which will count around 20-23 episodes.

Pompeohowever, will continue to executive produce and narrate all episodes.

It is worth remembering that the next cycle will introduce five new residents – likely shifting the focus of production to a new generation – including Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, Alexis Floyd and Niko Terho.

The next cycle will officially debut on October 6th.

📲 New incoming notification! 📲 #GreysAnatomy will be back Oct 6 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/bo0cLBnte3 —Grey’s Anatomy (@GreysABC) June 16, 2022

Created by Shonda Rhimesthe series is currently helmed by showrunner Krista Vernoff.

The plot follows the personal and professional lives of surgeons and interns at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital.

The cast has Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorson, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Richard Flood, Anthony Hill and Scott Speedman.