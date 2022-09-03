Pulgar and three more holders; Dorival Júnior opts for ‘mixed team’ to face Ceará

The work that Dorival Júnior has been doing in the Flamengo it is unquestionable. So far, despite losing three of the first four games, the teacher has an achievement greater than 70%. Furthermore, with two resounding victories as a visitor over Vélez Sarsfield-ARG and São Paulo, forwarded the spots in the Copa Libertadores and Copa do Brasil finalsrespectively.

However, despite the Flamengo fan still dreaming of the desired ‘triple crown’, the team’s situation in the Brazilian Championship is quite different. Although Dorival has taken over with Fla close to the relegation zone, Mengão has even been climbing quickly in the table, but Palmeiras’ advantage is still considerable: seven points. That is, the Dearest does not depend on you alone.

Thus, after being heavily criticized for choosing the reserve team to face Verdão at Allianz Parque, Dorival should change the strategy from now on. According to information from the website ‘Coluna do Fla’, the 60-year-old coach should mix between the teams. It is worth noting that this should only happen because of the excellent result against Vélez, who basically qualified the Pride of the Nation for the decision.

With the negotiation of Lázaro with Almería-ESP and with foreigners Pulgar and Varela available, Dorival worked the team this Saturday morning (3) at Ninho do Urubu. With this, the trend is for Fla to be scaled as follows: Santos, Varela, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Ayrton Lucas; Pulgar, Diego and Victor Hugo; Everton Cebolinha, Marinho and Gabigol.

like the palm trees enters the field this Saturday (3), Flamengo will already know at the time of the confrontation if a triumph puts the team in the fight for the cup once and for all. Already in relation to the “three starters” in the likely team, it is worth noting that David Luiz and Léo Pereira are suspended from the return game against Vélez. already in the case of gabigol, the tendency is for the number 9 shirt to be preserved because it is hanging. The ball rolls at 11 am, at Maracanã.