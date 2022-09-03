Rafael Ramos and Edenilson meet again after an alleged case of racism; see the situation

Corinthians faces Internacional this Sunday, at 4 pm, for the Brasileirão. More than the dispute for points in the tournament, the match will mark the reunion between Rafael Ramos and Edenilson. The pair see each other again after 113 days of the episode of the alleged racial slur by the Timão player against the gaucho team midfielder.

The fact occurred on May 14 of this year, in a 2-2 tie between the teams for the first round of the Brazilian. At the time, Rafael Ramos was accused by Edenilson of calling him a monkey in the second half of the duel at Beira-Rio. The Portuguese was arrested in flagrante delicto for racial slur, posted bail and was released to respond in freedom.

Since then, the process has unfolded. The most recent update was this Tuesday, when Rafael Ramos became a defendant in a criminal case. The complaint was presented by the Public Ministry and received by Judge Marco Aurélio Martins Xavier, of the 14th Criminal Court and Court of the Fan and Major Events of the Central Forum of the District of Porto Alegre.

Shortly before, in June, the Portuguese had already been indicted for the same case by the Civil Police. The decision was made by delegate Roberto Sahagoff, head of the 2nd Civil Police Station in Porto Alegre. The indictment took place even after the official expert report defined as inconclusive what Rafael said to Edenilson. Shortly after the report, the Internacional athlete took a strong position on social media.

In addition to the expert report, the Corinthians player himself hired two different investigations to evaluate the images of the case. The first report defined that the Corinthians man did not say “monkey” and the second confirmed the opinion of the first.

This Thursday, during Timão’s 102nd birthday party at Neo Química Arena, football manager Alessandro Nunes spoke about the case. According to him, Corinthians remains confident and focuses on keeping Rafael Ramos “comfortable” to play football.

“(Rafael Ramos) He is happy. His girlfriend is here with him, we talked to his family too, who still haven’t been able to come to see him here in Brazil. He felt a lot in the first few days, weeks and months. It was a very bad episode, for both sides, both for him and for Edenilson. I think the most correct thing is that this is defined as soon as possible, put an end to it and that the two can continue doing what they love most, which is playing football.”, stressed the leader.

Field situation

The tendency is that the meeting between the duo does not happen on the field this Sunday. The two players are considered reserves for Corinthians and Internacional. Rafael Ramos is Fagner’s reserve and is coming off the field due to a thigh injury. The Portuguese felt the problem in the classic against Palmeiras, on August 13, and only returned to the bench against Red Bull Bragantino, last Monday.

Since the match against Internacional, Ramos has played in 14 games for Corinthians – there are 20 in total, since your arrival. So far, he has provided an assist and has not scored.

On the other hand, Edenilson, who was the captain of Internacional when the case happened in Beira-Rio, lost space in the team and became Johnny’s reserve. In addition to losing space on the team, the relationship with the fans of the gaucho team is shaken.

