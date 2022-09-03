Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez arrives in Brazil exclusively at Sephora; see the values!

A new makeup line arrives on the Brazilian market in August: the rare beauty. Created by singer and actress Selena Gomez, cosmetics seek to break the unrealistic standards of beauty created by society. The aim of the brand is to celebrate different people and their beauties.

Developed for daily self-expression, each product in the line has an innovative sensory story, with direct involvement from Selena Gomez at every stage.

Rare Beauty is available in Brazil exclusively on Sephora’s e-commerce. There are 26 products including liquid foundation, primer, concealer, mist, eyeliner, lip balm, liquid highlighter, eyebrow powder and makeup brushes that are on sale from R$ 109.00. Check out some of the products below in detail or see the complete line by clicking here!

Kind Words Lip Pencil, Rare Beauty – R$ 109.00

Eye Primer, Rare Beauty – R$ 129.00

Matte Liquid Eyeliner, Rare Beauty – R$ 139.00

Creamy Bronzer, Rare Beauty – R$ 159.00

Liquid Blush, Rare Beauty – R$ 149.00

Liquid Eyeshadow, Rare Beauty – R$ 149.00

Eyebrow Powder, Rare Beauty – R$ 169.00

Lip Pencil, Rare Beauty – R$ 109.00

O Kind Words Matte Lipstick It has 10 shades to leave your lips defined and with a matte finish. It is waterproof, long-lasting and does not transfer, ensuring the color of the lips for longer. Available at Sephora for R$109.00.

Eye Primer, Rare Beauty – R$ 129.00

A lightweight, hydrating eye primer that smoothes the skin’s texture. With instant action that lasts all day, Always an Optimist Weightless Eye Primer It’s perfect for maximizing the duration of shadows. Find it at Sephora for R$ 129.00.

Matte Liquid Eyeliner, Rare Beauty – R$ 139.00

With ultra black pigments for dramatic definition with every application, the Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner It has a flexible fine tip with over 800 soft, vegan bristles. Prevents stains and lasts all day. Available at Sephora for R$ 139.00.

Lip Gloss, Rare Beauty – R$ 139.00

Comfortable formula that protects, moisturizes, nourishes and plumps the lips, is made with a botanical blend of lotus, gardenia and water lily. O Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm has light, non-sticky and long-lasting coverage, giving a soft touch of color to the lips. Find it at Sephora for R$ 139.00.

Creamy Bronzer, Rare Beauty – R$ 159.00

Innovative bronzer for a tanned look with a smooth, natural finish. Shaped like a stick, it adheres to the skin with ease, gliding smoothly across the face. O Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer It doesn’t have a sticky texture, doesn’t crease and doesn’t clog pores. Available at Sephora for 159.00.

Liquid Blush, Rare Beauty – R$ 149.00

Light and long-lasting, it allows you to build layers and creates a beautiful, smooth and healthy blush on your makeup. O Soft Pinch Liquid Blush It is available in matte and glow finishes. Find it at Sephora for R$ 149.00.

Liquid Eyeshadow, Rare Beauty – R$ 149.00

Smooth and velvety, it has a creamy texture but never sticky. THE Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow allows a smoky finish without marking, smudging, transferring or drying the skin. It is easy to apply and is long lasting. Available at Sephora for R$ 149.00.

Eyebrow Powder, Rare Beauty – R$ 169.00

Retractable eyebrow pencil with a triangular tip that comes with a perfect eyebrow gel to create a natural, defined effect. O Brow Harmony Shaping Duo It is available in different shades, so you can choose the one that suits you best. Find it at Sephora for R$ 169.00.

