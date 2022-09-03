Real Madrid surprises and defines Brazilian football striker as a replacement for Benzema, who can hit a deal with a big European club in 2023

Despite the high economic power, in recent seasons, Real Madrid has prioritized the signing of young talents. This was the case, for example, with Brazilians Rodrygo, Vini Jr and Éder Militão, in addition to midfielders Valverde, Camavinga and Tchouaméni.

All of them, with the exception of the last one (newcomer) at different times, became important pieces in the team. In the goal of the 14th Champions League title, two of them had direct participation: Valverde gave a great pass to Vini Jr. Mark.

Thus, the merengue club keeps an eye on new talents and, in addition, on Brazilian football. That’s because, as published by Fichajes, Florentino Pérez is willing to pay up to 60 million euros for striker Endrick, a great jewel of Palmeiras. In reais, there are more than 300 million.

Real Madrid target Endrick as the new 9

In addition, according to the newspaper Marca, Real Madrid wants the Brazilian to replace Karim Benzema, who is in the final stretch of his contract and has his name speculated at Lyon for next season.

The source says that Real Madrid do not want to lose the dispute for Endrick and that they will try to sign him as soon as possible. However, the Brazilian will not be able to leave Brazil before 2024, which is when he will turn 18.