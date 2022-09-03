Rebels and controversies: Princess Diana and the women of the Spencer dynasty – Current

Sweet but irreverent, romantic but epidermically incapable of submitting to the rules of self-erasure that the House of Windsor imposes on women who are born or enter it through marriage, this was Diana of Wales, victim of a car accident precisely 25 years ago, in a event that not only shook, but changed forever, the British royal family. But the truth is Diana Frances Spencerborn in Sandringham on 1 July 1961, belongs to a century-old lineage of charismatic women, unwilling to go down in history as decorative pieces of biscuit. It all starts in the 18th century…

Georgiana Cavendish, Duchess of Devonshire









Georgiana Cavendish, Duchess of Devonshire

Photograph: DR







His story was made famous in the movie the duchess, with Keira Knightley in the lead role. A direct ancestor of Princess Diana, she was born on 7 June 1757 and, for the dynastic convenience of the Spencer family, married William Cavendish, Duke of Devonshire, as a teenager. They weren’t happily ever after, despite the extreme refinement in which they lived. Once married, the Duke never abdicated, or even hid, the fact of keeping several mistresses. The problem was when, feeling neglected, the Duchess considered that she had the same right to seek love elsewhere than in the icy marital bed. She was forced by her husband to exile in France and forcibly removed from her children, a situation that would last for two years. Celebrated for her beauty and intelligence, Georgiana went down in history as an enlightened woman, with great political and intellectual gifts.













Frances Shand Kydd, Diana’s mother

200 years have passed, full of transformations in the history of Great Britain and the world, and yet the life of Frances Shand Kydd (1936-2004) is not very different from Georgiana’s. Born at Sandringham House in Norfolk, Frances was the second child of the 4th Baron Fermoy and his wife, Ruth Sylvia Gill, who, throughout the 1930s, became very close to King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. At 18, Frances marries the then Viscount Althorpe and they have two daughters, Sarah and Jane. Desperate to have a boy who would continue his lineage (especially after, in 1957, a male baby was born who would only live for ten hours), the Count forced his wife to undergo a whole wealth of tests and obstetric consultations. that will greatly contribute to the wear and tear of the marriage. When Diana and Charles were born (in 1961 and 1964 respectively), the relationship was already very deteriorated. Young and financially independent, Frances found an apartment in London where she spent a few days a week.



Diana with her mother, France Shand-kydd, at the wedding of Viscount Althorp at Saint Mary’s Church, UK, September 1989

Photograph: Getty Images







It was, in fact, in London, during a dinner with friends, that Frances met Peter Shand Kydd, a businessman who had become rich in the wallpaper business. They fell in love. Soon, Peter left his wife Janet to meet with Frances during her visits to the capital. In September 1967, Frances told her husband what had happened and they both agreed to the separation. A month later, Diana, her brother Charles and her nanny went to Frances’s apartment, located on Cadogan Place. Sarah and Jane, the oldest, were already in high school at a boarding school. But everything changed dramatically the following Christmas, when the family gathered at Park House and Spencer refused to let the youngest children accompany their mother back to London. started a long custody fight of Diana and Charles, which Frances would lose after her own mother, Lady Fermoy, was publicly scandalized by her daughter’s behavior and told the judge that the children would be better off with their father. A wound was opening in family life that would not heal again. With Diana, Frances maintained an irregular connection: although she had taken an active part in the preparations for her marriage to Charles, it seems that, in the last months of her life, the Princess of Wales did not exchange a word with her mother. Frances would die in 2004.













Raine Spencer, the stepmother



Diana with her stepmother at a visit and private reception at Christie’s, where several Princess of Wales dresses were up for auction, June 1997

Photograph: Getty Images







In 1976, the divorced Earl Spencer (a title he assumed in 1975) remarried Raine Spencer, daughter of the queen of pink romances Barbara Cartland, but what happened did not have that tone, as the four young Spencers, including Diana, did not spare the new stepmother. Diana will have it anyway pushed down a ladderwhen she was already Princess of Wales, following an argument between the two, as revealed by a former employee of the family in the documentary Princess Diana’s ‘Wicked’ Stepmother. Forced by her stepchildren to leave the house immediately after her husband’s death in 1992, to everyone’s surprise, Raine would resume the connection with Diana after her divorce. In an interview with New York Post, the princess’s former butler, Paul Burrell, would remark on the matter: “They were very strong women. Survivors. They had been through many tragedies and came to understand each other.” Raine died in 2016.

Sarah Spencer, the rebellious and inseparable sister













Sarah, Diana’s sister, with Prince Charles at a polo game at Windsor Great Park, July 1977

Photograph: Getty Images







Diana had two older sisters, Sarah and Jane. This is the “well-behaved”, but Sarah, the eldest, aspired to be queen and gave a lot to talk about in her youth. In 1977, his brief courtship with Prince Charles led to his first meeting with his younger sister, then 16 years old. Later, with great sportsmanship, she would say, “I introduced them. I was Cupid.” Carlos was one of many boyfriends Sarah had at this time, but contemporaries say the publicity surrounding this affair real literally turned his head. She kept a scrapbook and took the initiative to look for journalists to give them details about the relationship. Faced with this fact, the Prince of Wales, very angry, ended the relationship. Gradually, Sarah overcame the problems of anorexia nervosa and alcoholism and became, according to Diana’s biographer, Andrew Morton, one of the biggest supporters of her sister who became Princess of Wales. In the last years of her life, Sarah accompanied her on several official visits in the UK and abroad.

the model nieces



Kitty Spencer in Dolce & Gabbana

Photograph: @dolcegabbana



















Although Diana only had boys, her three nieces, daughters of her brother Charles Spencer, seem to be worthy heirs to her beauty and sense of style. kittyborn in 1990, began a long time ago a professional career in fashion (her mother, Victoria Lockwood, was also a model), having been on the cover of magazines such as Vogue Or the Harper’s Bazaar and paraded at Milan Fashion Week with pieces by Dolce & Gabbana. Never hid your problems overweight and he spoke of them with an open-mindedness unthinkable, for example, in his aunt’s time. Also her younger sisters, the twins Amelia and Eliza (born July 10, 1992), have become style icons and regularly appear on the covers of publications such as the British Tatler. When asked about their aunt, they say they remember little about her (not least because they lived in South Africa for many years) but are aware of her legacy. A heritage made of a lot of style but also of independence and courage.



Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer at Royal Ascot 2022

Photograph: Getty Images





