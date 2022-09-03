Register and earn R$ 10.00 through the official app; valid for ALL Brazil

Register and win? That’s right! A new Digital Wallet is offering bonuses to new platform customers. In addition to being full of advantages that will help you pay your bills and receive money, you still earn R$ 10.00 just for signing up. Want to know more about? So, see below.

In short, the app has features such as payment and receipt directly from the cell phone; free TEDs; PIX; bill payment; mobile recharges; debit card and virtual card. All this for free! Below, find out who we are talking about.

Download, register and earn R$10

The application in question is Bitz, the digital wallet belonging to Bradesco bank. The bonus amount for new customers will be present in the Bitz account within 5 business days and can be used as the user wants, in physical stores, online purchases, service apps, among others. Namely, Bitz is available for both iOS and Android.

In addition, launched in September 2020, the app is a free payment account and digital wallet in which the balance earns 100% of the CDI. And, in addition, it has all the features that a good wallet needs:

Paying and receiving directly from your cell phone

free TEDs;

PIX;

Bill payment;

Mobile recharges;

Debit card; and

Virtual card.

The Digital Account is also useful for storing all your cash and cards – just like a physical wallet. In this sense, you can make and receive payments, transfer money, receive discounts and much more. The app, in turn, is completely free. That is, there is no cost to download or register. However, some services and transactions may have some cost.

Finally, you can use Bitz in any physical store, e-commerce site and applications that need a credit card number, such as: transportation applications, movie and series websites, delivery and much more. And of course: the purchase limit is your available balance in your wallet.

How to register?

Follow the step by step:

First, download the app from www.bitz.com.br ;

; Then enter the requested personal information. But remember: you will need to send a photo ID.

On the capture screen, follow the app’s directions to position the camera and document correctly. Detail: the document must be open, out of the plastic and legible, and the photo environment must be illuminated.

Hold the phone until the app recognizes the image.

Afterwards, a selfie of you will be requested. Do not wear accessories such as a cap, mask or hat.

Position the face according to the app’s targeting

Confirm the submission and now wait for validation to start using your Bitz account!

