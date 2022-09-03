Review: Only Murders in the Building | 2nd season

When a series successfully ends a first season, a strange energy lingers in the air. Distrust takes over the viewer, especially when we talk about mystery series: “After all, will the quality be maintained?”. Unfortunately, this answer is always unknown, but, in general, those who bet on the decline of history are victorious. But even though the new year of Only Murders is lower than last year, it is impossible not to attest to the quality of what you see on screen.

First, let’s talk about the current murder! Arcane’s feared landlord Bunny is brutally murdered and the blame falls on the fabulous protagonist trio. Well, if in the 1st year, we had a corpse without charisma whose investigation of death was well developed, what we have now is just the opposite. The poor and lonely old woman gets (like Tim) a special episode for herself but, unlike the man, she’s magnetic! It’s impossible not to connect with her rigid, grumpy and, above all, lonely side, consumed by the years that have passed.

The motivation for Chales, Mabel and Oliver’s involvement remains believable. After all, there is an attempt to incriminate them and, to make matters worse, everything takes place in the girl’s apartment. Selena Gomez, by the way, is the biggest highlight of the season: your role is by far the most crucial during the investigation! The actress and singer remains impeccable in the role, transitioning from the sly young woman to the usual self-deprecating humor.

Charles, on the other hand, gains even more layers with the emergence of his foster daughter and the reboot from his old series, while Oliver exploits his uninteresting son’s nonexistent acting talent. THE podcaster Cinda (Tina Fey) and her assistant Bunny also perform brilliantly, stealing the show whenever they appear. Tina really is a killer in human form, and she’s been proving that since the screenplay for Mean Girls.

Unfortunately, the script fails when it throws thousands of pieces on the board and forgets several. At first, the disappearance of supporting characters was less noticeable due to the incredible development of the mystery, but now it is clearly noticeable. Plots such as the purchase of the podcast rights, the painting of Charles’ father, Bunny’s mother and the stabbing in the subway are completely ignored (the latter, by the way, had serious continuity errors). How can someone stab a citizen in the subway, be filmed during the crime and not directly wanted by the police?

Subplots and key pieces are ignored so new plot twists gain screen time, including a sudden rapprochement between Teddy and Mabel – even though he caused her best friend’s death. It turns out that Mabel is really badly accompanied: as a new love affair, cast the featureless Cara Delevingne, which is more than Queiroz… Is Selena’s desire for the girl perfectly believable, but the opposite? It is always put in check, due to the total absence of chemistry and effort from the actress. To her delight, I believe, she was given a nice opportunity in the final episode to deepen her dramatic side – too bad the model didn’t even know how to take advantage of that. In her defense, the text really isn’t the best, and the interesting arc about art x morbidity it was underused.

Despite the aforementioned setbacks, Only Murders stays relevant when it doesn’t give up its structure. Okay, we’re far from a perfect script development, but it all makes up for it with the humor, the sharp dialogues and the unparalleled chemistry of the protagonists.

On the other hand, technical aspects such as editing contribute to the agility of the plot, as well as the direction is clever in expanding a fixed plane and intensifying the timing comical, as in the perfect glitter scene in Central Park. The art direction, always betting on flashy and vibrant colors, hits the looks and sets by never making us take our eyes off the screen. Everything looks visually flavorful and magnetic, just as a comedy of this type calls for.

Even the criticisms of the second seasons of series/podcasts are in full swing and they even end up talking about the vexations of the script. But if there’s one thing OMITB has, it’s self-awareness! She knows how to laugh at herself, giving rise to the most absurd situations and making us laugh – and even get emotional – with them. The murder resolution, by the way, is a lot of fun, with not obvious and interesting answers – although they leave several details up in the air…