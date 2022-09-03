Rhaenyra predicted Daenerys’ disaster

in the 2nd episode of house of the dragon Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock), promised that she would create a new order. This well reflects Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) failure to break the wheel on Game of Thrones.

the second episode of house of the dragon takes place six months after Rhaenyra is named heir to the Iron Throne by her father, King Viserys (Paddy Considine). The Game Of Thrones spinoff takes place over 170 years before Daenerys was born and House Targaryen’s reign as rulers of the Seven Kingdoms ended forever.

Daenerys, meanwhile, is the last of the Targaryens (whom she knew) on Game of Thrones, until Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is revealed to be Aegon Targaryen, the son of Dany’s older brother Rhaegar and Lyanna Stark of Winterfell.

However, Daenerys throughout Game of Thrones tried to conquer the Iron Throne and restore Targaryen rule over the Seven Kingdoms. When she was exiled to Essos, Daenerys learned to be a more just and compassionate queen, and Khaleesi, she gained a reputation as a “chainbreaker”.

Different in Westeros

However, Daenerys did not find such a welcome in Westeros as she was loved and respected in Essos. Even with Jon Snow answering for her, the Dragon Queen was distrusted by most of Westeros, and especially by Jon’s family, the Starks of Winterfell.

After Daenerys and Jon led the defeat of the White Wanderers, the Khaleesi’s mental state took a turn for the worse. After all, she lost her allies and two of her dragons. When King’s Landing was forcibly taken by Daenerys, and conquered the Iron Throne from Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), the Dragon Queen was murdered soon after by Jon Snow after reigning for a short time.

the queens of house of the dragon

Rhaenira de house of the dragon, is the predecessor and ancestor of Daenerys. However, it is already known that she will end badly in the attempt to secure the Iron Throne promised by her father. In Episode 2 of the series, Rhaenys Targaryen, known as “The Queen That Never Was”, mocked Rhaenyra’s belief that the patriarchal system of Westeros would allow one woman to rule the Seven Kingdoms.

Rhaenys explained:

“That’s the order of things.”

And Rhaenyra replied:

“When I am Queen, I will create a new order.”

Likewise, Daenerys will not be able to break the tradition of the patriarchy of Westeros 300 years later. Rhaenyra’s noble attempts will end in war, bloodshed and tragedy. Therefore, the reason is that, the princess will not get what she wants. Nor what the lords of Westeros knelt down and promised her as heir to the Iron Throne.

The Tragedy of the Failed Targaryen Queens

So much house of the dragon, how much Game of Thrones focus on Targaryen princesses. Princesses who are smart and determined. However, both attempts to conquer the world ended disastrously.

Even without knowing what Rhaenyra’s ultimate fate will be, a basic knowledge of the Iron Throne’s lineage makes it evident that Westeros had no Queen. That is, until Cersei Lannister usurped the throne in the final seasons of Game of Thrones.

The throne of was promised to Rhaenyra, so the series revolves around her trying to secure what is hers. With that, a Targaryen civil war breaks out, and it is called Dance of the Dragons. Still in the second episode, King Viserys named Rhaenyra’s best friend, Lady Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey), as his new bride, setting everything up.

Alicent’s children will immediately replace Rhaenyra’s claim to the Iron Throne. As well, especially Alicent’s eldest son, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney).

house of the dragon, tells the overarching story of Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) trying to secure the Iron Throne. However, it was soon claimed by old Lady Alicent (Olivia Cooke) for her children.

House Targaryen will be destroyed after the conflict. Which will bring about the fall of the Dragon Riders dynasty. Despite whatever fleeting success Raenyra achieves in the series, she is not destined to be the queen she imagined herself to be.

Game of Thrones dovetails perfectly with Rhaenyra’s tragedy.

So, have you watched any of the episodes of house of the dragon?

