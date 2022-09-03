Richarlison performs well, Tottenham beats Fulham | english football

With a good performance by Richarlison, Tottenham beat Fulham 2-1 this Saturday, at home, and remained in the G-4 of the Premier League . The Brazilian striker started for the first time at the new club and scored an assist, hit the post and had a goal disallowed at the end of the match.

Antonio Conte’s team opened the scoring in the 40th minute of the first half. Richarlison scored with Hojbejerg on the right and arranged for the Dane to finish well, from inside the area.

Spurs widened in the second half. At 29, Sessegnon took advantage of a rebound from his left kick, crossed low, and Kane only supported the goal. Shortly after, Richarlison almost made it, in a beautiful first-time shot after Son’s pass down the left, but the ball exploded on the post.

At 37′, Mitrovic received on the left wing inside the area, pulled to the right leg and hit a beautiful finish, in fact, in the left corner of Lloris: 2 to 1. It was the sixth goal in six games for the Serbian, who should face Brazil in the World Cup.

In stoppage time, Richarlison swung the net by taking advantage of Son’s low pass from the left and sliding to get the finish. The Brazilian striker was thrilled with what would be his first goal for Tottenham, took off his shirt, got the yellow card, but… the goal was disallowed. VAR indicated an offside at the start of the play.

In the end, the 2-1 victory was maintained for Spurs, who also had right-back Emerson Royal in the starting lineup. Fulham had Andreas Pereira from the start. The ex-Corinthians entered the second stage and made his debut for the team. Former Benfica striker Carlos Vinícius played in the end and also had the first few minutes for Fulham.

Tottenham reached 14 points and currently occupies the second position in the Premier League, but can be overtaken by Manchester City. Fulham is 10th with eight points. Spurs return to the field this Wednesday, in London, against Olympique de Marseille, for the Champions.

