Robert Pattinson’s Batman Will Be Seen In The Film; know more

Robert Pattinson’s Batman will appear in the DC Multiverse that will be explored in The Flash movie.

The film The Flash will explore the Multiverse of A.D at the movies. We will see in the adaptation, for example, several versions of Batman, such as Ben Affleck that of Michael Keaton that of Adam West and, apparently, also the Batman of Robert Pattinson .

A new rumor coming from reddit (via twitter) states that Batpattinson will be in the Scarlet Speedster feature. His participation was not detailed, but an alleged leak previous of The Flash indicates how the scene should be with the presence of the hero of The Batman:

Future Flash and The Flash have a massive run because Future Flash wants to kill him – Barry doesn’t want to die. When they do, they travel across the Multiverse. We see a lot of different universes – Pattinson’s Batman Universe, Lynda Carter’s Wonder Woman Adam West’s Batman, Grant Gustin’s Flash (from the series) etc.

The scene with Pattinson in The Flash would not be unprecedented, it would actually be an excerpt from the film by Matt Reeves.

the movie The Flash opens in US theaters on June 23, 2023.

