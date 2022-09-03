Robot dog becomes celebrity and is escorted by security

Announced as the big news for Rock in Rio’s security, the robot dog Yellow gained celebrity status in the festival’s VIP area this Friday (2). Designed to protect, it is the yellow machine that circulates with security on the first night of Rock in Rio concerts.

For those who were in the VIP area of ​​the City of Rock, the buzz with Yellow’s arrival was similar to that of a great celebrity, given the amount of security and the movement for his arrival.

The Rock in Rio robot dog has attracted attention since it was presented by the festival’s organization as a tool that would use artificial intelligence to preserve the public’s tranquility.

Used in the Lusitanian version of the festival in June, Yellow arrives in Brazil for the first time, using 5G technology to collect data from the environment and detect suspicious events. He reports everything in real time to Rock in Rio’s security agents — the humans.

The news generated many comments on social media and generated some memes. Right away, netizens noticed a similarity between the robot dog Yellow and the robot dogs from the episode “Metalhead” of the fourth season of the series “Black Mirror”, in which machines rebel from the control of humans and seek to kill them.