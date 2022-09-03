Rock in Rio has rap and funk in this Saturday’s line-up with Post Malone and Xamã

share tweet share share Email



SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – Rock in Rio continues this Saturday (2), now with a schedule full of rap and funk-rhythm shows that needed time for them to be embraced once and for all by the festival.

After the rock show of Iron Maiden on the first day of the event, who will headline the main stage this time is the American Post Malone, who should sing hits like “Circles” and “Rockstar”.

Several of the other stages will also be dominated by rap and funk. At Sunset, for example, rappers L7nnon, Xamã, Criolo, the band Racionais, and funk singers MC Hariel and MC Carol will appear. MCs Don Juan and Poze do Rodo also perform at other festival venues.

Find out which are the main highlights of the second day of Rock in Rio below. See also where the shows will take place and what time to watch each one.

POST MALONE

Main attraction of the day, Post Malone is one of the unpublished figures of this Rock in Rio. The rapper will take to the Mundo stage his trap, a subgenre of rap, which draws on the influences of emo and pop punk. The video for “Circles”, one of his biggest hits, is approaching 500 million views on YouTube – and should appear on the show’s setlist, among songs from his latest album, “Twelve Carat Toothache”. The presentation will take place at 12:10 am.

MARSHMELLO

American DJ Marshmello goes to the Mundo stage at 10:20 pm. The producer collects hits and successful partnerships, such as “Be Kind”, with singer Halsey, “Wolves”, which has vocals by Selena Gomez, and “Happier”, with the band Bastille. The DJ must take the stage with his white helmet that tries to imitate marshmallow.

JASON DERULO

At 8:10 pm, the Mundo stage will host a show by Jason Derulo. The American singer is not one of the most popular on the current scene, but he has a hit or another, like “Swalla” with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, which he played to exhaustion when it was released in 2017 – the music video on YouTube It already has over 1.5 billion views.

ALOK

Rock in Rio puts another DJ on the Mundo stage, this time a Brazilian one. Alok, owner of songs like “Hear Me Now” and “Alive (It Feels Like)”, puts on a show that should satisfy anyone who likes to jump up and down to the sound of electronic music. The presentation takes place at 6 pm.

SUNSET STAGE

Rap will dominate the Sunset stage this Saturday – but there’s also room for funk. At 3:30 pm, producer Papatinho performs alongside rapper L7nnon, who invite funk singers MC Hariel and MC Carol to the stage.

A little later, at 4:55 pm, it is the turn of rapper Xamã, who went viral on TikTok with the song “Malvadão 3”. The show will feature the indigenous rap group Brô MC’s.

Criolo also performs on Saturday, in a show with singer Mayra Andrade, at 7:05 pm.

The group Racionais, a reference in national rap, closes the Sunset stage program with a show scheduled to take place at 9:15 pm.

FAVELA SPACE

The singer PK, who varies between rap and funk, invites funk singer MC Don Juan, from the song “Eu Vou Carinho Ela Quer Com Força”, to a show that will take place at 8:05 pm.

SUPERNOVA

Funk also appears here. Carioca MC Poze do Rodo, who also raps, performs on stage at 6:30 pm.















