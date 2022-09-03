Rodinei’s agent talks about future at Flamengo and negotiations with River Plate

At Flamengo since 2016, Rodinei has experienced ups and downs during his time at the club. Before being chased by the crowd, the side became a fundamental part of Dorival Júnior’s game scheme. But with a contract until the end of the year, the player’s agent stated that Rodinei will not continue in Mais Querido in 2023.

Target of some Brazilian clubs, such as Atlético-MG, Rodinei will not renew his contract with Flamengo. That’s what agent Ricardo Scheidt said, in an interview with ESPN: “Three or four months ago, we warned Flamengo that Rodinei would look for new air. Nothing against Fla. And he wants to be champion.”

But with a contract until December 31, Rodinei can now sign a pre-contract with any club. Scheidt said that he has already been contacted: “After our decision to leave, there was a lot of demand in Brazil. But we do not open negotiations with anyone. Not with River. There was a contact. After these finals have been played, let’s talk.”

The agent confirmed River Plate’s interest: “We are working on this possibility, it is not new. A few months ago we told River about the player’s availability. They showed interest. But there is nothing right”

“Rodinei is the best in Brazil”

Later, the businessman continued talking about Rodinei’s current moment at Flamengo, and mentioned the moments when the side was not liked by the fans:

“Rodinei is the best full-back in Brazil. He’s a strong guy physically and mentally. He’s very focused. Few players could stand what he endured at Flamengo. The players themselves tell him that. But he always kept his focus and played his best, and now they are recognizing it”, concluded Ricardo Scheidt.

