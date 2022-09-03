Samsung has customer data stolen in cyber attack

Samsung announced on Friday (2) that it suffered a security issue that leaked name, contact, demographic information, date of birth and product registration of an as-yet-unknown number of customers. The company said, however, that CPF or credit and debit card numbers were not affected.

“Samsung detected the incident and took steps to protect the affected systems. As part of our ongoing investigation, we have engaged a leading external cybersecurity firm and are coordinating with law enforcement. We are notifying customers to make them aware of this matter,” he said.

The South Korean manufacturer detected an unknown agent that broke into the systems in late July. The company said it intends to improve security and privacy and regretted the episode, noting that, for now, customers do not need to take any action, just beware of unknown emails and suspicious activity.

It is worth remembering that the group Lapsus_jobs(data.conteudo)nbsp; obtained in March about 190 GB of confidential data from Samsung. Among the information was the bootloader source code of all recent Samsung devices, as well as content related to highly sensitive features such as biometric authentication and device encryption.