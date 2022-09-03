São Paulo lineup: Welington should replace Reinaldo, suspended; Eder turns into doubt | Sao Paulo

This Saturday, at Barra Funda CT, São Paulo held the last training session before this Sunday’s duel, at 19:00 (Brasília time), against Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal, for the 25th round of the Brasileirão.

The squad, according to information released by the club’s press office, was divided into two groups. Those who played the longest against Atlético-GO, last Thursday, in the Copa Sudamericana semifinal, did a regenerative job.

The others participated in a collective and practiced the exchange of passes, crossings and submissions. For the duel against Cuiabá, Ceni will not have Reinaldo, suspended for the third yellow card.

more than Sao Paulo:

+ Why doesn’t Bustos play? Understand

1 of 2 Welington can be a starter for São Paulo this Sunday – Photo: Disclosure Wellington can be a starter for São Paulo this Sunday – Photo: Disclosure

Eder, in turn, is doubt. The striker did not participate in this Saturday’s training due to an upset stomach. In the recovery phase, Miranda and André Anderson did a separate activity on the pitch with physiotherapy and physical preparation, respectively.

The likely São Paulo, then, for the duel with Cuiabá will have: Jandrei; Diego Costa, Ferraresi and Léo; Rafinha, Gabriel Neves, Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes (Galoppo); Luciano (Patrick) and Calleri.

Arboleda and Caio follow the recovery schedules at REFFIS, as does the attacking midfielder Nikão, who suffered an avulsion of the adductor muscle in his left thigh.

Who will need to undergo surgery next week is Moreira. The Tricolor right-back was diagnosed with a meniscus injury in his right knee.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv