Second attempt to launch Artemis 1 rocket is canceled

NASA postponed this Saturday (3) the launch of the Artemis 1 mission, in which its most powerful rocket was supposed to orbit the Moon.

The announcement came after a fuel leak was found. The problem occurred when liquid hydrogen was being pumped into the rocket. Today’s decision delays the mission for the second time.

The controllers have tried various fixes but to no avail. No new dates for another attempt have been announced at this time.





Saturday’s attempt to dispatch the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket was scheduled for the start of a two-hour window starting at 2:17 pm local time.

“The #Artemis 1 mission to the Moon has been delayed. Teams tried to fix an issue related to a leak in the hardware transferring fuel to the rocket, but were unsuccessful. Join NASA leaders later today for a press conference. Check for updates: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JWAA5P-iFJs,” the US space agency said on Twitter.







On Monday, attempts to get the unmanned spacecraft away from Earth were thwarted by a mix of technical and weather problems.





The vehicle burns 2.7 million liters of liquid hydrogen and oxygen to provide the thrust needed to leave Earth.

When the controllers sent the command to fill the hydrogen tank, an alarm went off, an indication that there was a leak. The problem lies at the base of the SLS, at the interface where a 20-centimeter umbilical line brings the hydrogen, according to information from the BBC.

The purpose of the 100-meter-tall vehicle was to launch a human-use capsule towards the Moon, something that hasn’t happened since Project Apollo ended in 1972.



* Intern at R7under the supervision of Raphael Hakime



