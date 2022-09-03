Second-generation USB 4 is announced and promises twice the speed

USB is clearly the most popular type of cable on the planet, but it’s constantly evolving and the newest version, called the second generation USB 4, promises a lot. Proposed by the USB Promoter Group, the entity responsible for this standard, the new technology will be able to reach speeds of up to 80 Gb/s.

The speed of this cable can be much higher than what many SSDs reach inside the computer itself, limiting the amount of data due to the bus chosen by the manufacturer on the board. Going back to second-generation USB 4, this new type of cable could be up to twice as fast compared to the technology used at the moment – ​​even faster than Intel’s already very fast Thunderbolt 4.

Technical data for the 80Gb/s capable cables of USB 4 Gen 2 has not yet been released, but the USB Promoter Group says users will be able to use the same USB-C connectors to take advantage of the new technology. Everything will depend on the model chosen and, mainly, if it is of the active type.

USB 4 cable (Image: André Fogaça/Olhar Digital)

Old USB cables can be used

Active type cable uses a small electronic circuit (or two, one at each end) to organize the data that travels just below. The promise is that this extra component might be able to double the transmission speed, but I sincerely doubt that will happen – either from the technical side, or from the marketing side that will want to sell new, more expensive cable.

In addition to considerable improvements to data transmission speed, the entity also ensures improvements in secondary uses for USB 4 2nd generation, such as sending video via DisplayPort and bridging peripherals via PCI Express. Those who have USB 3.2 connections should also find positive points, as the USB Promoter Group’s promise is to deliver more than 20 Gb/s in these cases.

As with all other USB cables, the new 2nd Gen USB 4 will be backwards compatible all the way back to the first released. The only point that needs to be taken into account is the type of connector and it can come in different formats, such as USB-C, USB-A, micro USB and so on.

Via: USB Promoter Group.

