see how much each Brazilian club earned with the biggest transfers on the market in Europe

São Paulo earned BRL 111.8 million from sales of players who no longer play for the club in this transfer window

Last Thursday (1st), the europe transfer window was closed. And with it, some Brazilian teams earned high figuresdespite being on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.

Whether through FIFA’s solidarity mechanism for training clubs or through the agreements made in the sales of athletes, some national clubs have been receiving part of the amounts involved in the transfers – in a significant money in reais.

Thinking about the 10 most expensive Brazilians in the current window so far, for example, more than 501 million euros, around BRL 2.6 billion. The one who has benefited the most so far, so far, has been the Sao Paulo.

Tricolor benefited from the sale of the Brazilian player who was the most expensive in the current window. Antony changed the ajax for the Manchester United and secured around BRL 96.3 million to the tricolor coffers.

But Antony was not the only one to “help” São Paulo. the output of casemiro of Real Madrid for the same United made Tricolor win BRL 12.2 millioneven almost ten years after the player left Morumbi.

The team received even more BRL 3.3 million on account of the visits of David Neres to the benfica and from Diego Carlos to Aston Villathus totaling BRL 111.8 million.

O palm trees also benefited. Thanks to the agreement you made with the Manchester Citykeeping 5% for a future transfer, the alviverde team received BRL 20 million in total after the sale of Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal. The figure was also reached thanks to the 2% of FIFA’s solidarity mechanism.

The third club on the list is the Flamengo who stayed with BRL 12 million from the departure of Lucas Paquetá of Lyon for the West Ham.

See the top 10 transfers with Brazilians in the market:

1 – Antony (Ajax -> Manchester United) – 95 million euros

São Paulo earned BRL 96.3 million

2- Casemiro (Real Madrid -> Manchester United) – 70.6 million euros

São Paulo gained 3.34% (approximately BRL 12.2 million)

3 – Richarlison (Everton -> Tottenham) – 58 million euros

Fluminense gained 1% (approximately R$3.15 million) and América-MG, 0.63% (approximately R$2 million)

4 – Raphinha (Leeds -> Barcelona) – 58 million euros

Avaí gained 0.78% (approximately BRL 2.4 million)

5- Paquetá (Lyon -> West Ham) – 61 million euros

Flamengo gained 4% (approximately R$12 million)

6- Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City -> Arsenal) – 52.2 million euros

Palmeiras gained 7% (approximately BRL 20 million)

7- Bremer (Torino -> Juventus) – 41 million euros

Atlético-MG won 0.66% (approx. BRL 1.4 million)

8 – Diego Carlos (Sevilla -> Aston Villa) – 31 million euros

São Paulo gained 0.65% (approximately BRL 1.03 million)

9 – Éderson (Salernitana -> Atalanta) – 21 million euros

Cruzeiro gained 0.79% (approximately R$ 850 thousand); Corinthians, 0.52% (R$ 560 thousand) and Fortaleza, 0.44% (R$ 475 thousand)

10 – Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona -> Aston Villa) – 20 million euros

Vasco gained 2.36% (approximately BRL 2.4 million)

See which Brazilian clubs profited the most:

1- São Paulo – R$ 111.8 million (Antony, Casemiro, Neres and Diego Carlos)

2- Flamengo – R$ 12 million (Lucas Paquetá)

3- Palmeiras – R$ 20 million (Gabriel Jesus)

3 – Fluminense – BRL 3.15 million (Richarlison)

4 – Avail – BRL 2.4 million (Raphinha)

4 – Vasco – BRL 2.4 million (Coutinho)

6 – América-MG – R$ 2 million (Richarlison)

7 – Atlético-MG – R$ 1.4 million (Bremer)

8 – Coritiba – BRL 1.38 million (Dodô)

9 – Cruise – R$ 850 thousand (Éderson)

10 – Corinthians – R$ 560 thousand (Éderson)

11 – Fortaleza – R$ 475 thousand (Éderson)