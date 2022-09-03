Sormani calls Rogério Ceni ‘arrogant’ after defeat by São Paulo

Credit: Playback / ESPN and Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net | Editing: Torcedores.com

Commentator Fábio Sormani detonated the speech of coach Rogério Ceni about an alleged “obligation” of São Paulo to qualify for the final of the Copa Sudamericana. According to the ESPN professional, the Tricolor commander did not recognize the competitiveness of his rival, Atlético-GO, and was arrogant in his statement.

The debate over what was said by the former goalkeeper came after he himself said that the team has a duty to beat the Dragon on the return of the semifinal, in Morumbi. That’s because the team dropped the “first leg” of the 180-minute confrontation with a negative score of 3×1, having to win by two goals in São Paulo to take the dispute to penalties.

The comment made by Rogério Ceni was not well received by Fábio Sormani, who took the opportunity to hit the idol of Tricolor Paulista. According to him, the coach should have thought better of the words to avoid any misinterpretation by the public. “What does it imply? That in the last game, the team went limp,” he said.

São Paulo coach was ‘arrogant’, according to Sormani

The journalist’s speech continued with him putting himself in the place of Atlético-GO’s representatives in the face of this situation: “I wouldn’t like it if I were a player, fan or manager, I wouldn’t like to hear that there”. The communicator ended his explanation by calling the São Paulo coach’s statement “arrogant” and “pedantic”.

Tricolor will have just one week to prepare for the return game against Dragão, scheduled for next Thursday (8), at 21:30 (Brasilia). The confrontation will serve to define the first finalist of the Copa Sudamericana who waits for Independiente Del Valle (EQU) or Melgar (PER) — the Ecuadorians won the first leg by 3×0.