‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Is Leaving the Netflix Catalog and Debuting on Disney+

Oscar-winning animation ‘Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse’one of the most acclaimed of the last decade, will leave the Netflix catalog on August 26 and debut on Disney+ on September 23th!

Miles Morales is a young black man from Brooklyn who became Spider-Man inspired by the legacy of the late Peter Parker. However, while visiting his idol’s grave on a rainy night, he is surprised by the presence of Peter himself, wearing the arachnid hero’s costume under an overcoat. The surprise is even greater when Miles discovers that he came from a parallel dimension, just like other versions of Spider-Man.

Remember the trailer:

The film is directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothmanwith a script signed by Phil Lord and Rothman.

Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Jake Johnson, Liev Schreiber, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Lily Tomlin, Nicolas Cage, Kimiko Glenn and John Mulaney were part of the dubbing cast.

Released in 2019, ‘Spider-Man in the Spider-Verse’ became a critical and public success, raising $375 million around the world, from a budget of US$90 million.