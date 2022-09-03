“Sportsmanship zero…”; After crowd action, Fla solves Pedro’s problem with Liberta ball

Flamengo experienced one of the most historic episodes in its history this week. It’s not every day that a club wins the third Libertadores semifinal in three years, even more with a 4-0 rout. standing in the big decision, the Rubro-Negro fan is already starting to research ticket prices for Guayaquil in Ecuador, stage of the final of the continental competition. Even with the rout against Vélez, something bothered the supporters of the Urubu team.

Before hosting the Argentines at Maracanã, Flamengo will face Ceará in the same stadium this Sunday (4). The Mais Querido enters the field at 11 am and tries to get even closer to the leader Palmeiras. For that, the Cariocas are rooting for a Sao Paulo’s defeat against Red Bull Bragantino, this Saturday (3). As long as the ball doesn’t roll back to Mengão, the striker Pedro managed to solve an unusual problem that happened in Buenos Aires.

By scoring the three goals of the rout against Vélez, the shirt 21 of Gávea tried to take the ball home from the confrontation, a tradition in the sport. Although, Argentine club officials denied the memory of the hattrick to Pedro, provoking criticism from Flamengo fans on the web. Rubro-Negro’s response to the situation came last Friday (2), with a surprise for the attacker. The Club gave a ball similar to the one used in the Libertadores semifinal, but with a particularity.

Despite not being the same one in which Pedro scored the three goals in the Libertadores semifinal, a very rare feat in Brazilian football, the ball that the forward received had the autograph of the entire red-black cast. The situation served to make the attacker’s memory even more special. Flamengo’s number 21 is in a great phase and expects a spot in the Brazilian Team for the next friendlies in September. THE call will be held next Friday (9), at 11:00 am Brasilia.