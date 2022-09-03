Studio Regrets One Thing About The Snyder Cut

The Snyder Cut was a rage after it was announced, but Warner Bros. I regret one thing about the movie.

The fan campaign over the years worked, and Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League was released on HBO Max in 2021.

But, Warner regrets having released the film on streaming, as fans were against the studio’s leadership at the time (via CBR).

For Warner, which gave the director a chance, the release of the feature film divided fans a lot, when the most fanatical about the director became aggressive.

DC will not continue the universe created by Snyder from the release of the film, which generated controversy last year. However, the Snyder Cut is expected to be truly canon in the DCEU, burying the 2017 version.

More on Zack Snyder’s Justice League

In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans. to protect the world from a threat approaching catastrophic proportions.”

“The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own past to transcend what has held them back, allowing them to unite, finally forming an unprecedented League of Heroes.”

With Zack Snyder able to finish his project, Ben Affleck returned to do some additional scenes. The cast includes Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, among others.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, also called the Snyder Cut, is now available on HBO Max.