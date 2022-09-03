‘Super Mario Bros’: Chris Pratt will NOT have an ‘offensive Italian accent’, says producer

According to Dealine, the Italian accent of Chris Pratt in the animated Super Mario movie won’t be over-the-top and offensive, according to the producer Chris Meledandri.

the escalation of Pratt as Mario and Charlie Day as Luigi was heavily criticized by fans when announced, because none of the actors are Italian – or are of European descent. Nonetheless, Meledandri always tried to get around these concerns and say how the result will please.

“We collaborated with Chris and his experienced team to not only create a character-licensed movie, but a new piece of entertainment that brings the Super Mario Bros games to life.”said the producer.

which continued: “When people listen to Chris Pratt’s performance, the criticism disappears, maybe not entirely – people love expressing opinions, as they should. I’m not sure this is the smartest defense, but as a person with an Italian-American heritage, I feel I can make this decision without worrying about offending Italians or Italian-Americans… just rest assured.”finished.

Remembering that this was not the first time the producer defends the work of Chris Pratt in the Super Mario movie. In November 2021, he opined how the Guardians of the Galaxy actor’s voice acting is “phenomenal.”

From the studio of ‘My favorite evil‘ and ‘Pets – The Secret Life of Pets‘, the animation will also feature Anya Taylor-Joy like Princess Peach, Jack Black like the villain Bowser, Charlie Day like Luigi, Seth Rogen like Donkey Kong and Keegan-Michael Key like Toad.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic in ‘The Teen Titans in Action‘, are in the direction, with Matthew Fogelin ‘A Lego Adventure 2 and Minions 2: The Origin of Gru‘ in the script.

‘Super Mario Bros‘ will hit theaters on April 28, 2023.

Check out the poster:

“The coin I stole from the wishing well of playing Super Mario Bros. it came true that I got to be the voice of Mario, but I clearly stole someone else’s wish. So just waiting for that row of karma dominoes to come crashing down on me. I will be Mario”Pratt joked in a post.

Shigeru Miyamotocreator of the character, will be one of the producers of the film alongside Chris MeledandriCEO of Illumination.

THE Illumination Entertainment is the home of animations that usually perform well at the box office, such as ‘Minions’the franchise’Despicable Me’, ‘Sing – Who Sings His Evils Amazes’ and ‘Pets – The Secret Life of Pets’.