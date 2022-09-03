The 11 best dinosaur games of all time

From time to time, we always stop to think about dinosaurs. The idea of ​​giant reptiles living on planet Earth millions of years ago (and extinct by an alleged meteor) is intriguing.

These “distant relatives of chickens” are a frequent topic in literature, cinema and, of course, games. Many games have been developed over time, and the premises range from the most basic to the most outlandish. That’s why we’re going to list some games that mark, each in its own way, the dinosaur games market.

The Isle

Starting with the “simplest”, in The Isle players take on the role of a carnivorous or herbivorous dinosaur and their only objective is survive inside the server. The game was released in late 2015 by afterthoughtbut interestingly it’s still listed as “early access” on Steam.

Even today, developers promise to add new features to the game, such as more complex AI, playable aquatic and aerial dinosaurs, and mod support.

Saurian

Saurian has a very similar premise The Isle: hatch from an egg, survive and grow. The title came to the public in 2017 by Urvogel Games, and shows a remarkable dedication of its developers in making the environment as real as possible, considering the period in which it takes place. And that includes dinosaurs with feathers – who is even one of the main playable characters.

There are six playable species planned, but at the moment only Dakotaraptor and Triceratops are available.

Ark: Survival Evolved

In Ark: Survival Evolvedwe arrive at the point where humans and dinosaurs come together. We are talking about an open world survival game within science fiction in which, in addition to fighting and managing resources to stay alive, it is also possible tame the giant animals – with a lot of patience.

The game can be explored in single or multiplayer and is available on all platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android and even Stadia.

Jurassic World Evolution 1 & 2

For fans of the movie series that started in 1993, Jurassic World Evolution and its continuation are a full plate. In it, you take the place of John Hammond’s employees to manage a park where the main attraction is dinosaurs.

You are responsible for all site planning and operations. Take care of the “dinos” and get new species, but also keep visitors coming and shopping. Also, it is not guaranteed that the animals will behave all the time.

the game of Frontier Developments is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC.

Monster Hunter: World

the game of capcom doesn’t exactly feature dinosaur species, but there was certainly great inspiration for creating his monsters. In Monster Hunter: World, you are in the role of a monster hunter and have a world of creatures to identify, track and take down. Then you can take the carcass out for resources, take them back to your camp, and craft stronger weapons and armor that will let you take on even bigger beasts.

Second Extinction

Second Extinction is already a more recent game, from 2020, that mixes dinosaurs and quite technological weapons. It is a squad-based cooperative first-person shooter for up to three players. Add that to hordes of beings with mutations different and things get pretty frantic.

the game of Systemic Reaction It’s still in early access on Steam, but the developer promises more heroes, weapons, and quests as the game grows.

Primal Carnage

With Primal Carnage, we keep the premise of humans/mercenaries against dinosaurs, this time in a “slightly less futuristic” approach. It’s a shooter to play with friends (the server is generally not very populated), but one of its main differences is that you don’t have to be a human. It’s possible choose to become one of the giant reptiles to survive and crush the enemy.

Dino D-Day

Several games have tackled World War II, but this game added a “reptilian flavor” to the mix. Set in 1942, Hitler managed to resurrect dinosaurs that are being used to defeat his enemies and claim more territories. Players will have to fight Nazis and dinosaurs to the best of their abilities.

The game is over a decade old, and unless you call up some friends, it can take (a long time) to close a match.

parkasaurus

For those who want to enjoy a colorful vibe, parkasaurus It’s a great request. Here we have a park management where your job is to keep your dinosaurs and guests happy and injury free.

This is a version of Jurassic Park Evolution with a more aesthetically friendly interface, silly hats and a very relaxing gameplay. But make no mistake: you still need to hatch new dinosaurs, manage employees and deal with runaway dinosaurs.

the game of Washbear Studio is available on PC and Nintendo Switch.

Dino Crisis 1 and 2

How to talk about a list of dinosaur games without mentioning one of the most iconic? In the late 90s, wanting to get away from the zombie genre, Shinji Mikami had the idea of ​​bringing the Resident Evil formula to another theme: that of prehistoric creatures. Dino Crisis stood out a lot for offering a new perspective on gameplay, with faster, lethal and much smarter enemies.

Dino Crisis 2, despite changing to a much more arcade genre, was still very accepted by the public and is still fondly remembered by fans (who have been asking for a remake for years). Unfortunately, the third game in the franchise and Dino Stalker, a first-person arcade spin-off, weren’t so lucky.

LEGO Jurassic World

Finally, the popular LEGO Jurassic World It is considered one of the best titles in the franchise. LEGO until today. The story adapts the Jurassic Park trilogy as well as the first Jurassic World movie from 2015. There are about a hundred playable characters, including over 20 dinosaurs, and unexpected figures like the cartoon Mr. DNA or Steven Spielberg himself.

LEGO Jurassic World is also available on multiple platforms. This includes PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android.