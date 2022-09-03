the case of the KiwiFarms website. By Rudá Ricci

By Rudá Ricci

The far-right articulations on social media are beginning to take on a distinctly terrorist face. Ben Collins recently posted a thread on Twitter from the research he did on KiwiFarms. Collins is a journalist for NBC News specializing in stories about disinformation, extremism and the internet.

According to him, KiwiFarms was created by former 8chan admin Josh Moon. Due to the persecutions, mainly of trans people, it caused the suicide of three people.

For Wikipedia, Kiwi Farms, formerly known as CWCki Forums, is an American Internet forum dedicated to the discussion of online figures and communities it considers “lolcows”. It is dedicated to harassment and trolling of people who believe they have eccentric behavior.

Ben reports that Kiwi Farms’ user base is far-right. It uses private data accumulated over the last decade as a weapon against targets it determines as enemies. Last week, Clara Sorrenti left the US to flee the attacks.

Last month, she was approached by an armed police officer over an invention created by a KiwiFarms user: it faked that Sorrenti had posted a mass shooting threat at the local town hall. Frightened, she went to a hotel and posted a photo with her cat.

KiwiFarms users identified their hotel by the sheets and threats increased. The Uber accounts that Sorrenti and her family use were hacked by KiwiFarms users who now have access to her every move and address where she has been for weeks.

Ben Collins maintains that the KiwiFarms manual focuses on the use and abuse of our data to terrorize political enemies. He suggests it’s “where the culture war is heading in 2022 and 2024”. Trans people are their current targets, but they are expanding their list.

