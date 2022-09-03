The Handmaid’s Tale season five premieres on September 18

The Handmaid’s Tale season five premieres the first episode on September 18 (Sunday) on Paramount+.

After the premiere, new episodes of the season will hit the platform every Sunday. All four seasons of the globally acclaimed and multi-award-winning drama series, based on Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel, are available in full on Paramount+.

In this new and final season of the series, June faces the consequences for killing Commander Waterford as she struggles to redefine her identity and purpose. Widow Serena tries to spread her image in Toronto while Gilead’s influence reaches Canada.

Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as she tries to reform Gilead and rise to power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their quest to find and save Hanna.

The series stars: Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, OT Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, AmandaBrugel, Ann Dowd Sam Jaeger.