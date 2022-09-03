The largest production of leeks is in THIS country; check ranking

Leeks are a very versatile and tasty vegetable. It is a member of the onion family and resembles chives. With a mild flavor, it makes a great addition to soups, stews and other dishes that contain white meat. In addition, it serves as a good accompaniment and seasoning, and can be prepared in several ways. Read this article and find out what is the largest production of leek.

Do you know where leeks come from?

The ancient Egyptians, Greeks and Romans already used leeks in their cooking and only later transported the plant to other regions of Europe. Furthermore, this vegetable belongs to the same family (called Alliaceae) as garlic itself and onions as well.

The benefits of this vegetable

This vegetable is also very healthy and has many benefits, being low in calories and rich in fiber and vitamin K. Here are some advantages of its consumption:

Contributes to good intestinal functioning: Due to its high fiber content, leeks help maintain the optimal functioning of the digestive system.

Combats premature aging and has anti-inflammatory properties: Because it is rich in antioxidants such as flavonoids and polyphenols that inhibit the oxidizing action of free radicals, prevent premature aging of the body in general.

Decreases water retention: Leeks have diuretic properties that help reduce water retention and help eliminate toxins from the body.

Beneficial for heart health: Reduces the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, strengthens the immune system and prevents blood glucose from rising.

Improves eye health: Contains lutein and zeaxanthin, substances that protect the eyes from aging and oxidation.

The country that leads the production of leeks

With 590,596 tonnes, Indonesia was ranked as the country with the highest production of leeks in a comparison of 58 countries made in the year 2020. This represented 27.35% of the global production of leeks.

In addition, the information recorded on the Tridge website reinforces that Germany was the main importer of leek in the year 2021, and the Netherlands are the main exporters of this vegetable.

Ranking of the top 10 countries

1st Indonesia

2nd Turkey

3rd France

4th Belgium

5th South Korea

6th China

7th Kazakhstan

8th Germany

9th Netherlands

10th Spain