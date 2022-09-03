The Queen of the South won’t have a 6th season: here’s the real reason

the queen of the south has been a curious success for Netflix, with millions around the world tuning in to the heart-stopping adventures of Teresa Mendoza (played by Alice Braga) moving from a life of poverty to a powerful power connection with a cartel.

In September of this year, Netflix released the latest installment of episodes of the American channel USA series, which fans loved. If these fans are hoping for a 6th season, however, they will be disappointed – the 5th season episodes are the last of the series.

These episodes from season 5 of the queen of the south first aired in the US in the summer of 2021. Around the same time the network announced that the series had been cancelled.

Here’s what the network, cast and crew said about why the queen of the south There won’t be a season 6.

USA Network announced that the 5th season of the queen of the south would be the last in March 2021, a month before the new episodes begin airing.

At that time, Entertainment Networks president Frances Berwick said in a statement: “For five incredible seasons, the queen of the south captivated us with brilliant stories as well as bold and powerful characters.”

“This series has broken the boundaries of the genre. So we are so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with this amazing team of creators, cast and crew alongside our studio partners at 20th Television and UCP. As we close this final chapter, we look forward to a great season that culminates in a finale that will give our fans the ending they deserve.”

At the time of its cancellation, the series was a hit for the USA channel and was still the most-watched original drama on the network.

Why the Queen of the South was canceled

So why did they cancel? Because the network will no longer produce original drama series. By the time the show came to an end, the channel only had three original dramas: the queen of the south, The Sinner and Dirty John. The Sinner was canceled in November 2021, and no plans have been announced for a third season of Dirty John.

The USA channel aired the original Chucky drama in late 2021 (which it shared with Syfy). But it did not confirm whether it would also air the second season, which means that at the moment, the USA channel has no more original drama series to air.

Netflix may make a 6th season of the queen of the south?

Technically yes, although so far they haven’t done it with any USA channel series that’s been a hit for them, like give me. In addition, the USA channel showed a definitive outcome of the queen of the southand there has been no news of a Netflix revamp in nearly a year since the series finale aired in the US.

Co-showrunner Dailyn Rodriguez spoke to Deadline about getting the chance to give the series a definitive ending. She said: “I felt an enormous peace, ending the series, and an enormous amount of beauty. I think this show can be so dark and violent and sad, on so many levels, and it starts in a very sad way. place, with what happens to Teresa in the pilot. There’s so much poetry, and so much beauty, ending the series in this sunny, beautiful place that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before on the series… I think this ending is very, very emotionally satisfying, and I hope the audience feels the same way.“

And so, did you like the end of the queen of the south?